Nintendo Downloads - February 2, 2023

Things we missed last week: The digital version of the Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection, THQ Nordic's action RPG Risen, and Taito's The New Zealand Story in the Archives. Oh, and Goldeneye in the N64 app.

It's a big week for mid-range Switch titles, which kicks off on press day as Devolver's Trek to Yomi is due to drop, followed by a new Spongebob Squarepants game on Tuesday, and then Annapurna's The Pathless and the missing game in the Life is Strange series (Life is Strange 2) on Thursday. Of those, I'd be the most interested in the Life is Strange, but all four look like interesting shots.

Smaller titles that we're watching this week include Playism's shooter Drainus and No More Robots's Fashion Police Squad, plus a compilation of Bust-a-Move/Puzzle Bobble titles.

North America

Retail

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake (US$39.99-: Tuesday)

Cuddly Forest Friends ($39.99/$49.99)

Digital

The Pathless ($39.99/$49.99)

Life is Strange 2 ($31.99/$43.99)

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 ($21.99/$29.99)

Trek to Yomi ($19.99/$22.79: Monday)

Active DBG: Brave's Rage ($19.99/$29.99)

Drainus ($19.99/$25.99)

Fashion Police Squad ($19.99/$22.79)

Sport and Fun: Swimming ($19.99/$27.00: Friday)

Helveti ($16.99/$21.99: Friday)

Puzzle Bobble 2+/3+ S-Tribute ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)

Gunscape ($14.99/$16.99: Wednesday)

Jumbo Airport Story ($14/$18)

Car Factory Driver ($12.99/$16.99: Friday)

Oshiro ($10.99/$14.3)

Albacete Warrior ($9.99/$11.99: Wednesday)

Sakura Cupid ($9.99/$13.99)

Trophy ($9.99/$13.32: Friday)

Capybara Madness ($6.99/$9.49: Monday)

Hundred Fires: The Rising of Red Star Episode 2 ($5.99/$8.03: Friday)

Exitman Deluxe ($4.99/$6.99)

Pixel Game Maker Series Cat and Tower ($4.99/$6.99)

Air Jet Fighter Combat ($4.99/$6.79)

Kart Crazy Race ($4.99/$6.79)

Pets at Work ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Tiny Detour ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Seraph's Last Stand ($3.99/$4.99: Saturday)

Swap Puzzles ($2.99/$4.00: Friday)

Radiantflux Hyperfractal 4.0 ($1.99/$2.99)

Sales and Price Drops

The latest 2K sale (on until February 6) includes New Tales from the Borderlands half off. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Cuddly Forest Friends (€39.99/£35.99)

Digital

The Pathless (€37.99/£33.99)

Life is Strange 2 (€31.99/£25.99)

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 (€20.98/£18.79)

Trek to Yomi (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Sport and Fun: Swimming (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Drainus (€19.5/£17.59)

Active DBG: Brave's Rage (€18.99/£17.09)

Helveti (€16.99/£15.29: Friday)

Fashion Police Squad (€16.79/£15.49)

Puzzle Bobble 2+/3+ S-Tribute (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Jumbo Airport Story (€13/£11.69: Wednesday)

Car Factory Driver (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Gunscape (€11.99/£9.99: Wednesday)

Oshiro (€10.99/£9.89)

Albacete Warrior (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Sakura Cupid (€9.99/£9.99)

Words In Word (€9.99/£8.99)

Hippo: Little Red Riding Hood (€9.99/£8.99)

Seraph's Last Stand (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Trophy (€9.59/£8.59: Friday)

Capybara Madness (€6.99/£9.49: Monday)

Street Racers (€6/£5.39: Monday)

Hundred Fires: The Rising of Red Star Episode 2 (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

The Intership (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Shark Attack (€4.99/£4.99)

Exitman Deluxe (€4.99/£4.49)

Pets at Work (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Tiny Detour (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Offroad Moto Bike (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)

Swap Puzzles (€2.99/£2.70: Friday)

Radiantflux Hyperfractal 4.0 (€1.99/£1.79)

Japan

Life in Willowdale: Farm Adventure (¥5478)

The Pathless (¥4950)

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 (¥2980)

Sport and Fun: Swimming (¥2699)

Trek to Yomi (¥2310: Tuesday)

Active DBG: Brave's Rage (¥1999)

Drainus (¥1980)

Puzzle Bobble 2+/3+ S-Tribute (¥1900)

Jumbo Airport Story (¥1500)

Oshiro (¥1490)

Hippo: Little Red Riding Hood (¥1299)

Words In Word (¥1299)

Exitman Deluxe (¥500)

Adult Love DX (¥420)

Let's Love Youth (¥420)

Tokyo Aru Aru Show (¥420)