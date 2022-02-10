Nintendo Downloads - February 10, 2022

If you'd like the best possible streaming Kingdom Hearts experience, go to our Twitch channel on Tuesdays.

Notable late releases of last week: The Archives added "New Rally-X", the follow-up to the original Namco racer. Also, the Japanese release list is not available due to webstore maintenance.

Oh boy, there's already 40 games for download this week - and quite a few big ones. Alex Orona gave OlliOlli World a 9.5 last week...

Kingdom Hearts.

...I'll be getting Action Arcade Wrestling as we hope the art gets a good game on Switch for once...

Kingdom Hearts.

...there's an RPG from the founders of Brownie Brown?

Kingdom...

Kung Fu Kickball! The Valis Collection got localized! Some more Humongous Entertainment kids games!

...Hearts.

And those STUPID Kingdom Hearts streaming collections will end up getting all the sales.

Joe DeVader.

North America

Switch Retail

Death end re;Quest 2 (US$49.99/C$66.49: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection ($39.99/$53.19)

OlliOlli World 2 ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Noel the Mortal Fate ($24.99/$33.24)

Egglia Rebirth ($19.99/$26.99)

Powerslave Exhumed ($19.99/$26.59)

Rise of the Third Power ($19.99/$25.60)

Kung Fu Kickball ($19.99/$22.99)

Derpy Conga ($16.99/$22.6)

Action Arcade Wrestling ($14.99/$19.94: Wednesday)

Letters - a written adventure ($14.99/$19.94: Wednesday)

Sword of Elpisia ($14.99/$20.99)

Ocean's Heart ($14.99/$19.99)

Pajama Sam: No Need to Hiden When It's Dark Outside ($14.99/$19.99)

Pajama Sam 2: Thunder and Lightning Aren't So Frightening ($14.99/$19.99)

Putt-Putt Saves The Zoo ($14.99/$19.99)

Spy Fox in "Dry Cereal" ($14.99/$19.99)

Welcome to Elk ($14.99/$19.99)

Castle Morihisa ($14.99/$19.94)

Inua - A Story in Ice and Time ($14.99/$19.94)

Grapple Dog ($14.99/$17.49)

Blackberry Honey ($12.99/$17.28: Friday)

About an Elf ($11.99/$15.99)

Heroes of Loot 2 ($9.99/$12.99: Monday)

Breakout Recharged ($9.99/$13.29)

Dino Galaxy Tennis ($9.99/$13.29)

Blipz ($9.99/$11.99)

Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Pendula Swing - The Complete Journey ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Cellular Harvest ($7.99/$10.59)

El Gancho ($6.99/$8.99: Wednesday)

Death Park ($6.99/$9.99)

Nape Retroverse Collection ($6.99/$9.3)

Word Chef ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Perpetuum Mobile ($4.99/$6.50)

Retro Bowl ($4.99/$6.49)

Pinball Frenzy ($3.99/$5.49: Friday)

Kittens and Yarn ($2.99/$3.99)

Unstrong Legacy ($1.99/$2.65: Monday)

Zorya: The Celestial Sisters (free to start: Tuesday)

Switch Streaming

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue ($49.99/$66.99)

Kingdom Hearts III+Re Mind ($49.99/$66.99)

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix ($39.99/$53.49)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Cruis'n Blast has been reduced to $19.99 (US/C$). PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Death end re;Quest 2 (€49.99/£44.99)

Switch eShop

Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection (€35.30/£31.79)

OlliOlli World 2 (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Noel the Mortal Fate (€21.99/£19.79)

Rise of the Third Power (€19.99/£17.99)

Egglia Rebirth (€17.99/£16.99)

Powerslave Exhumed (€17.72/£15.89)

Derpy Conga (€15.99/£14.39: Wednesday)

Kung Fu Kickball (€15.99/£12.99)

Letters - a written adventure (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Castle Morihisa (€14.99/£13.49)

Inua - A Story in Ice and Time (€14.99/£13.49)

Ocean's Heart (€14.99/£13.49)

Pajama Sam: No Need to Hiden When It's Dark Outside (€14.99/£13.49)

Pajama Sam 2: Thunder and Lightning Aren't So Frightening (€14.99/£13.49)

Putt-Putt Saves The Zoo (€14.99/£13.49)

Spy Fox in "Dry Cereal" (€14.99/£13.49)

Sword of Elpisia (€14.99/£13.49)

About an Elf (€13.99/£12.59)

Grapple Dog (€13.29/£11.99: Wednesday)

Blackberry Honey (€12.99/£12.99)

Welcome to Elk (€12.99/£11.99: Wednesday)

Action Arcade Wrestling (€12.49/£11.29: Wednesday)

Heroes of Loot 2 (€9.99/£9.99: Monday)

Dino Galaxy Tennis (€9.99/£8.99)

Pendula Swing - The Complete Journey (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Breakout Recharged (€8.99/£7.99)

Blipz (€7.99/£7.19)

El Gancho (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Cellular Harvest (€6.99/£6.29)

Nape Retroverse Collection (€6.99/£6.29)

Death Park (€5.99/£5.99)

Word Chef (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Perpetuum Mobile (€4.99/£4.5)

Retro Bowl (€4.99/£4.49)

Pinball Frenzy (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)

Kittens and Yarn (€2.99/£2.69)

Unstrong Legacy (€1.99/£1.79: Monday)

Zorya: The Celestial Sisters (free to start: Tuesday)

Switch Streaming

Kingdom Hearts III+Re Mind (€59.99/£49.99)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (€49.99/£39.99)

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix (€39.99/£32.99)