Nintendo Downloads - February 3, 2022

A week almost more notable for what was SUPPOSED to be here.

Notable late releases from last week: Annapurna's The Artful Escape, and the latest from the creator of Minecraft and Harry Potter, Hatsune Miku Connecting Puzzle Tamagotori.

Originally, the big title of the week was slated to be the Life is Strange Collection with backup from the cloud version of the game that threatened to stretch to 500 hours, Dying Light 2. However, both games have since been delayed on Switch, with DL2 saying "sometime in the next six months" and Life is Strange "sometime in 2022". So instead, we have the big game of the week falling to either Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments from Frogwares or Playism's sim RPG The Sealed Ampoule. Smaller titles I'm keeping an eye on are fantasy simulation The Hundred Years Kingdom and... huh, the most expensive game of the week in Maglam Lord.

Japan gets a lot of common releases, an Idea Factory RPG and... we must sound the Kemco Alert in a Magic Sword Deal.

North America

Switch eShop

Maglam Lord (US$39.99/C$53.19: Friday)

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments ($29.99/$39.00)

Webbed ($19.99/$26.59: Wednesday)

The Sealed Ampoule ($19.99/$26.59)

Kharon's Crypt - Even Death May Die ($14.95/$17.95: Tuesday)

Super Shadow Break : Showdown! Ninja VS The Three Kaijus ($12.99/$17.28)

The Hundred Year Kingdom ($12.99/$17.28)

Yeah Yeah Yeebiss II ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Pirate's Gold ($9.99/$13.29: Saturday)

Phlegethon ($7.99/$10.63)

Draw a Stickman: EPIC ($6.99/$7.99)

Land of Screens ($5.99/$7.97: Friday)

GUNGUNGUN ($4.99/$6.64: Tuesday)

Millie and Molly ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

The Song Out of Space ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Alexio ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Frog Ball Rerolled ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Food Delivery Battle ($3.99/$5.31)

Math Gym ($3.99/$5.29: Friday)

Jumping Helix Ball ($3.99/$4.99: Saturday)

Mania Fish ($3.99/$4.99: Saturday)

Invert ($2.00/$2.66: Wednesday)

Treasure Hunter Man 2 ($1.99/$2.59: Monday)

Europe

Switch eShop

Maglam Lord (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments (€29.99/£25.99)

Webbed (€17.99/£16.99: Tuesday)

The Sealed Ampoule (€16.79/£15.09)

Kharon's Crypt - Even Death May Die (€13.95/£10.95: Tuesday)

The Hundred Year Kingdom (€11.99/£9.99: Wednesday)

Super Shadow Break : Showdown! Ninja VS The Three Kaijus (€10.99/£9.89)

The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Pirate's Gold (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

McDroid (€8.99/£8.09: Wednesday)

Yeah Yeah Yeebiss II (€8.99/£8.09: Wednesday)

Phlegethon (€7.99/£7.19)

The Immortal by Piko (€7.99/£6.99)

Draw a Stickman: EPIC (€6.99/£6.99)

Millie and Molly (€6.00/£4.99: Friday)

Land of Screens (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

GUNGUNGUN (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

The Song Out of Space (€4.99/£4.99)

Alexio (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Frog Ball Rerolled (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)

Math Gym (€3.99/£3.59: Friday)

Jumping Helix Ball (€3.99/£3.99: Saturday)

Mania Fish (€3.99/£3.99: Saturday)

Food Delivery Battle (€3.49/£3.19)

Invert (€2/£1.79: Wednesday)

Treasure Hunter Man 2 (€1.99/£1.79: Monday)

Japan

Genkai Tokki Seven Pirates Hyper (¥4800)

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments (¥3650)

Farm Together (¥2750)

The Sealed Ampoule (¥1980)

Super Shadow Break : Showdown! Ninja VS The Three Kaijus (¥1500)

The Hundred Year Kingdom (¥1500)

Kharon's Crypt - Even Death May Die (¥1480)

Our Winter Sports (¥1450)

Elpicia's Magic Sword Deal (¥1320)

Pirate's Gold (¥1299)

Yeah Yeah Yeebiss II (¥1199)

The Immortal by Piko (¥800)

Frog Ball Rerolled (¥599)

Mania Fish (¥499)

Food Delivery Battle (¥410)

Math Gym (¥400)