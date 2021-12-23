Egglia Rebirth Coming To North America February 10: RPG Developed By Brownie Brown Founders

Despite the name, this is the first in a series.

After a launch in Japan last month, an RPG from the founders of Brownie Brown (now 1-Up Studio) is headed west in February.

Egglia Rebirth has been listed for preorder on the Nintendo web store and system eShops in North America with a release date of February 10 and a price of $19.99 US / $26.99 Canadian. European details will come soon, according to the game's official Twitter post. The lead developers on the game, Kameoka Shinichi and Kouji Tsuda, previously worked on Square Enix's Mana series before founding Brownie Brown in 2000.

Originally released on mobile devices, the Switch version adds additional content and support for button controls. The game's original trailer is below (in Japanese):