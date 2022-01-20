Other News From The February 9 Nintendo Direct

I think we had one of these in October?
Other items announced in today's Nintendo Direct:
- The sole standalone "available today" is GetsuFumaden: Undying Moon, the latest game in the Konami produced series that was announced in an Indie World show last year.
- After being spotted on the system eShops back in October, the release date for Advance Wars 1+2 Re:Boot Camp was officially confirmed as April 8.
- April will feature a pair of Star Wars, as a remake of 2008's The Force Unleashed was announced for release on April 20 by Aspyr: the motion control options of the Wii version will be included on the Switch version.
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War from Rebellion will shoot up the Switch on April 26.
- Only shown in the Japanese Direct was a new mystery game from Square Enix: The Centennial Case: A Shijiima Story will release worldwide on May 12. Square has released a localized trailer.
- Sega's collegiate simulation Two Point Campus will matriculate on May 17.
- Also from Sega is an action / fighting hybrid set in the world of the massively popular Demon Slayer franchise. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles will come to Switch June 10.
- Action platformer LEGO Brawls, which brings some elements of belt action to the bricks, will be available in June.
- Free to play kart racer Disney: Speedstorm will throw Disney and Pixar characters onto the track - with appropriate weaponry - this summer; it is produced by Ubisoft subsidiary Gameloft.
- The SD Gundam series will make a rare appearance in North America with action title SD Gundam Battle Alliance sometime in 2022.
- A new Taiko no Tatsujin, subtitled "Rhythm Festival" is due in 2022 and will include more than 70 songs including Undertale's Megalovania and the Legend of Zelda theme. A 500 song subscription service will also be available.