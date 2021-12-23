Kingdom Hearts Cloud Releases Get Release Date And Pricing

The kind of pricing you'd expect from a monopoly and a company who's going in on NF*censored*

The Kingdom Hearts cloud releases for Switch will be out in three weeks, and now we have pricing as well.

The trio of streaming packages - containing remastered versions of Kingdom Hearts 1 and 2, a remake of Dream Drop Distance from the 3DS, and Kingdom Hearts 3 - will be fully live on February 10. The 1+2 combo will be US$39.99/C$53.49, while "2.8" and 3 (including its DLC) will each be $49.99/$66.49. A combined package - the "KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for Cloud" will be US$89.99 / C$119.99.

As is standard for cloud releases, a connection test / demo is available.