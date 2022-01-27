Nintendo Downloads - January 27, 2022

Is it possible to do a Professor Oak Challenge in a game where Oak himself is still a half century from being born?

Prominent games we missed last week: Banjo-Kazooie getting added to Switch Online for Expansion Pack subscribers (for some reason), a trivia game literally endorsed by the publishing company that brought us For Dummies books. However, the real dummies are the people who propelled the North American release chart to a record 66 releases, which is why there was only one notable game from the shadowdrops.

This week's headliner, which some of you have already because the publisher never learns with European retail, is Pokemon Legends: Arceus - and the PokeMonster Hunter has made me surprisingly excited, if only the routes were more linear... Other titles of note for the West: Record of Lodoss War (which James discussed on RFN a few weeks back), strategy RPG Reverie Knights Tactics, the second title in the Gunvolt Chronicles side series from Inti Creates, and... a dating sim idle game which is free to start called Crush Crush.

In Japan, it's the monthly visual novel week alongside a new Nippon Ichi RPG which apparently combines dungeon crawling and food prep, though it's also probably getting buried by God.

North America

Switch Retail

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Reverie Knights Tactics ($24.99/$33.24: Tuesday)

Concordia: Digital Edition ($24.99/$33.24)

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth ($24.99/$33.24: Friday)

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 ($24.99/$29.99)

COGEN: Sword of Rewind ($24.99/$28.99)

Serin Fate ($19.99/$26.59)

Unforeseen Incidents ($19.99/$24.99)

Crazy Athletics - Summer Sports and Games ($15.89/$21.13)

Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest ($14.99/$18.99: Tuesday)

Summertime Madness ($14.99/$19.94: Wednesday)

PopSlinger ($14.99/$19.94: Wednesday)

Vagante ($14.99/$20.99)

Elasto Mania Remastered ($10.00/$13.30: Wednesday)

Re:Turn 2 - Runaway ($10.00/$14.00: Friday)

The Longest Road On Earth ($9.99/$13.29: Tuesday)

Don't Be Afraid ($9.99/$13.29)

Magi Trials ($9.99/$12.99)

Cake Invaders ($5.99/$7.99: Wednesday)

Calturin ($5.99/$7.49: Friday)

Gomoku Let's Go ($4.99/$5.99)

Pandemic Shooter ($4.99/$5.99)

Circus Pocus ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Super Onion Boy 2 ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Hidden Paws ($3.99/$4.99)

Broken Blades ($3.99/$4.99: Saturday)

Magic Pen Color Book ($3.99/$4.99: Saturday)

Froggy Crossing ($2.99/$3.99: Wednesday)

Crush Crush (free to start)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Dungeons and Dragons re-releases (Baldur's Gate I/II, Planescape Torment/Icewind Dale, and Neverwinter Nights) are 80% off until February 5. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

COGEN: Sword of Rewind (€24.99/£22.49: Wednesday)

Reverie Knights Tactics (€24.99/£20.99: Tuesday)

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 (€22.49/£19.99: Wednesday)

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (€20.99/£18.89: Friday)

Unforeseen Incidents (€19.99/£17.99)

Serin Fate (€16.79/£15.09)

Crazy Athletics - Summer Sports and Games (€15.89/£14.29)

Summertime Madness (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Vagante (€13.99/£11.59)

PopSlinger (€13.19/£11.89: Tuesday)

Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (€10.99/£10.99: Tuesday)

Re:Turn 2 - Runaway (€10.00/£14.00: Friday)

Parking Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)

The Longest Road On Earth (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Magi Trials (€9.99/£9.99: Wednesday)

Don't Be Afraid (€9.99/£8.99)

Elasto Mania Remastered (€9/£8.50: Wednesday)

Cake Invaders (€5.99/£5.49: Wednesday)

Pyramids Slot Machines (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Calturin (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Gomoku Let's Go (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Pandemic Shooter (€4.99/£4.49)

Super Onion Boy 2 (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Circus Pocus (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Peace, Death! 2 (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Hidden Paws (€3.99/£3.49)

Magic Pen Color Book (€3.99/£3.99: Saturday)

Broken Blades (€3.99/£3.59: Saturday)

Froggy Crossing (€2.99/£2.99: Wednesday)

Crush Crush (free to start)

Japan

Kamigami no Asobi Unite Edition (¥8250)

Glass Princess And Mirror Servant (¥7810)

Deadly Eating Adventure Meshi (¥7678)

Magatsubarai (¥6800)

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (¥6578: Friday)

Strawberry Nauts (¥6270)

WRC 9 (¥5990)

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (¥5478)

Tracks - Toybox Edition (¥3300)

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 (¥2980)

Reverie Knights Tactics (¥2900)

COGEN: Sword of Rewind (¥2860)

Stela (¥2050)

MistWorld: The After 2 (¥1990)

Crazy Athletics - Summer Sports and Games (¥1799)

Summertime Madness (¥1680)

Educational Games For Kids (¥1470)

The Longest Road On Earth (¥1010)

Escape from Karakuri Hotel (¥990)

Cake Invaders (¥600)

Circus Pocus (¥549)

Gomoku Let's Go (¥499)

Magic Pen Color Book (¥499)

Pandemic Shooter (¥499)

Froggy Crossing (¥399)

Crush Crush (free to start)