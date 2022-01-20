Nintendo Downloads - January 20, 2022

The indies are getting out before they have to box with God.

Prominent games from last week we missed in the text of the column: Radirgy Swag and Japanese Rail Sim 3D: Journey to Kyoto were joined by Picross S7 on Monday, Card Fighters Clash came with Shakespearean "simulator" To Be Or Not To Be on Wednesday.

This week's early releases see Windjammer 2 (late of the summer 2018 European indie show) joined by Baby Storm (the first of December's Indie World games that wasn't a shadowdrop). A rare non-Kemco Kemco Alert goes out to RPGolf Legends, which is another crossover of golf and RPG, a special shoutout and pending John review to shooter Blackwind, and the Obscure Remaster of the Week is Shadow Man for some reason.

North America

Switch eShop

RPGolf Legends (US$29.99/C$39.99)

Blackwind ($24.99/$27.99)

Shadow Man Remastered ($19.99/$26.59: Monday)

Windjammers 2 ($19.99/$26.59)

The Company Man ($19.99/$26.59: Friday)

Baby Storm ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

Merek's Market ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Dragon Hills 2 ($17/$22.61)

Guild of Ascension ($16.99/$22.60: Wednesday)

Labyrinth Legend ($14.99/$19.94: Tuesday)

Vivid Knight ($14.99/$17.49: Wednesday)

Animal Revolt Battle Simulator ($14.99/$19.99)

Demon Hunter: Ascendance ($14.99/$19.99)

Pixel Game Maker Series Thunder Striker ($11.99/$15.95)

Scrapnaut ($11.99/$15.99)

Pyramid Quest ($9.99/$13.29)

Dungeons of Shalnor ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Hammer Kid ($9.99/$13.29: Saturday)

Racing Classics Pro: Drag Race & Real Speed ($6.99/$8.99: Monday)

Top Bike: Racing & Moto Drag ($4.99/$5.99: Monday)

JankBrain ($4.99/$6.64)

Kinduo ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Go Minimal ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Make the Burger ($3.99/$4.99)

Kubi Adventures ($2.99/$3.99: Monday)

Nature ($2.99/$3.9)

Dobo's Heroes ($1.99/$2.65: Monday)

Drowning Cross ($0.99/$1.32: Tuesday)

Alien Destroyer ($0.99/$1.32)

Road Bustle ($0.99/$1.32)

Europe

Switch eShop

RPGolf Legends (€29.99/£26.99)

Concordia (€24.99/£22.49: Tuesday)

Blackwind (€24.99/£19.99: Wednesday)

Horrid Henry's Krazy Karts (€?/£24.99: Friday)

The Company Man (€19.99/£17.99)

Troll Patrol (€19.99/£17.99)

Windjammers 2 (€19.99/£17.99)

Baby Storm (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Merek's Market (€17.99/£14.99: Friday)

Shadow Man Remastered (€17.72/£15.89: Monday)

Guild of Ascension (€16.99/£15.29: Wednesday)

Dragon Hills 2 (€15/£13.49)

Labyrinth Legend (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Demon Hunter: Ascendance (€14.99/£13.49)

Animal Revolt Battle Simulator (€14.99/£11.99)

Vivid Knight (€12.49/£11.29)

Scrapnaut (€10.59/£9.49)

Pixel Game Maker Series Thunder Striker (€10.29/£9.29)

Pyramid Quest (€9.99/£8.99)

Dungeons of Shalnor (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Hammer Kid (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Cop Car Police Simulator Chase (€8.99/£7.99: Monday)

The Enigma Machine (€7.99/£7.19)

Kinduo (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Go Minimal (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

JankBrain (€4.44/£3.99)

Make the Burger (€3.99/£3.49)

Nature (€2.99/£2.5)

Kubi Adventures (€2.49/£2.29: Monday)

Dobo's Heroes (€1.99/£1.79: Monday)

Drowning Cross (€0.99/£0.89: Tuesday)

Alien Destroyer (€0.99/£0.89)

Road Bustle (€0.99/£0.89)

Japan

Lucky Dog 1 (¥5200)

RPGolf Legends (¥3000)

Windjammers 2 (¥2499)

The Company Man (¥2400)

Baby Storm (¥1999)

Lovelydoll / Wildmachine (¥1990)

Menhera Fresia -Flowering Abyss- (¥1980)

Scrapnaut (¥1399)

Demon Hunter: Ascendance (¥990)

Mindcell (¥600)

Go Minimal (¥500)

Nature (¥200)

Alien Destroyer (¥120)

Road Bustle (¥120)