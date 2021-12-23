We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
13 Minutes Of Pokemon Legends: Arceus Gameplay Posted

by Donald Theriault - January 13, 2022, 9:22 am EST
Source: Pokemon Company

Wait, is that crafting?

A video has been posted that aims to answer many of the questions about Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

The Pokemon Company has posted a more than 13 minute video showing off the gameplay, which can be seen below:

