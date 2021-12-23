Banjo-Kazooie Coming To Switch Online Expansion Pack On January 20

Somehow not the biggest Microsoft-related gaming news of the day.
The bird and the bear are about to drop into the Switch Online expansion pack.
Nintendo have confirmed that Banjo-Kazooie will be available in an update to the Nintendo 64 app this Thursday (January 20). This will mark the first re-release on a Nintendo platform for the 1998 platformer.
Although Paper Mario launched last month alongside a Genesis update, no game has been identified for February.
Embark on a wild quest with an unlikely pair! The adventures of Banjo and Kazooie begin here!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 19, 2022
Banjo-Kazooie is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 1/20! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/R349r8gbvD