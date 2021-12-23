Banjo-Kazooie Coming To Switch Online Expansion Pack On January 20

Somehow not the biggest Microsoft-related gaming news of the day.

The bird and the bear are about to drop into the Switch Online expansion pack.

Nintendo have confirmed that Banjo-Kazooie will be available in an update to the Nintendo 64 app this Thursday (January 20). This will mark the first re-release on a Nintendo platform for the 1998 platformer.

Although Paper Mario launched last month alongside a Genesis update, no game has been identified for February.