Banjo-Kazooie Coming To Switch Online Expansion Pack On January 20

by Donald Theriault - January 18, 2022, 8:25 pm EST
Source: Nintendo

Somehow not the biggest Microsoft-related gaming news of the day.

The bird and the bear are about to drop into the Switch Online expansion pack.

Nintendo have confirmed that Banjo-Kazooie will be available in an update to the Nintendo 64 app this Thursday (January 20). This will mark the first re-release on a Nintendo platform for the 1998 platformer.

Although Paper Mario launched last month alongside a Genesis update, no game has been identified for February.

