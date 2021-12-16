Two Games From Troubled Switch Publisher Dispatch Games Shadowdropped In North America

Good news for fans of Japanese rail sims or shooters.

A couple of games whose localization was in question have suddenly appeared on the North American eShop.

Japanese Rail Sim 3D: Journey to Kyoto and shooter/slasher Radirgy Swag both released today in North America: Rail Sim is US$49.99/$64.99 while Radirgy Swag is $19.99/$24.99. Both titles are listed as published by Dispatch Games.

Previously it was thought that Dispatch was out of business, as their registered office was a residence which was sold in June 2021. There is no word still on planned physical releases for the games.