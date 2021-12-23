Neo Geo Pocket Color Classic SNK vs Capcom: Card Fighters Clash Now Out On Switch

Sounds like a lot of you were looking for this one.

Perhaps the most demanded Neo Geo Pocket Color title has finally made its way to the Switch.

SNK vs Capcom: Card Fighter's Clash is now available for purchase on the eShop. As with other Neo-Geo Pocket Color releases, it retails for US$7.99 / C$10.07 or equivalents.

As the name suggests, Card Fighter's Clash is a "card fighting" game featuring the fighting game stars of Capcom and SNK, which released in 1999 and was the first crossover of the two fighting game titans. The original release had two versions - a SNK and a Capcom version - but the Switch release contains the option to maintain separate save data for each version, allowing for trading and battling with the same download. The eShop release also contains the Japanese and English versions; the eShop page in North America specifies that trading between languages is not possible but gives no disclaimer for battling.