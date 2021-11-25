Picross S7 Launching Soon, Finally Adds Touchscreen Support

Celebrate the holidays solving nonograms on a touchscreen.

Picross S7 is coming out in most regions on December 27 and adds touchscreen controls for the first time on Switch.

Available for $9.99 (or local equivalent), the game will launch in European and Australian eShops on December 27 with a North American release following on January 10.

The touchscreen support comes in two different methods: Touch Hold or Touch Toggle. Touch Hold is activated while holding down a button, while the touch controls will be toggled on and off at the press of a button with Touch Toggle. Picross S7 features the standard slates of puzzles, with 300 Picross and Mega Picross puzzles, 150 Clip Picross puzzles, 30 Color Picross puzzles, and 5 extra puzzles. If you have play data from Picross S4, S5, or S6, you can unlock three 40x30 extra puzzles.

In addition to the new game, select Jupiter-made Picross games will be on sale starting on December 16 until January 5, 2022.