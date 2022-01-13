Nintendo Downloads - January 13, 2022

15 can become 31 so fast it'll make your head spin.

Last week saw the release count nearly double before the end of the day the list was first posted, and more than double by the end of the week (15 to 31), so expect similar shenanigans this week as we get back into the full swing of things. Some notable items that were dropped out of nowhere: Bandai Namco's spot-the-difference title QuickSpot, Super Pac-Man in the Archives while we're on the subject of Namco, Nintendo's New Year's sale (NA only) and for some godforsaken reason Demon Gaze became the priciest game of the week.

This week's headliner going in is Astroneer, the SPAAAAAAACE game that yes, John will be talking about. It was in this past August's Indie World as well. Shooter of the scrolling variety Eschatos, tower defense title Duel Princess, RPG Eternal Radiance, action title Headland (not to be confused with Head Lander, a Chris Johnston production) and the rescue of Nova-111 from the Wii U round out the Western week. (Zach gave that one an 8 back in the day.)

Japan's lineup is predominantly the same, barring a late launch of Dying Light.

North America

Switch eShop

Astroneer (US$29.99/C$39.89)

Eschatos ($26.99/$35.9)

Duel Princess ($24.99/$33.24)

dweemixed: Thwee Pack ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

Eternal Radiance ($19.99/$26.59)

Headland ($19.99/$25.99)

Pixel Game Maker Series Game Battle Tycoon ($14.99/$19.94)

Star Balls ($9.99: Monday/$not releasing)

Aery - Dreamscapes ($9.99/$14.99)

Nova-111 ($9.99/$12.99)

Kansei: The Second Turn HD ($7.99/$10.99)

hocus 2 ($4.99/$6.5)

Sniper Time: The Shooting Range ($4.90/$6.50)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: NoA's New Year's sale runs until the early morning of the 17th and includes the first sale on SMT V (30% off). PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch eShop

Astroneer (€27.99/£23.74)

Eschatos (€22.99/£20.69)

Duel Princess (€20.99/£18.89)

Headland (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

dweemixed: Thwee Pack (€17.99/£14.99: Tuesday)

Eternal Radiance (€16.99/£15.29)

Pixel Game Maker Series Game Battle Tycoon (€12.89/£11.59)

Aery - Dreamscapes (€9.99/£9.99)

Nova-111 (€9.99/£8.99)

Teamfight Manager (€8.19/£7.39)

Kansei: The Second Turn HD (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

hocus 2 (€4.99/£4.50)

Sniper Time: The Shooting Range (€3.90/£3.49: Wednesday)

Japan

Dying Light: Platinum Edition (¥6380)

Astroneer (¥3000)

Duel Princess (¥2780)

Eternal Radiance (¥2200)

Undead Horde (¥2200)

Headland (¥1980)

Pixel Game Maker Series Game Battle Tycoon (¥1500)

Animal Revolt Battle Simulator (¥1499)

Kansei: The Second Turn HD (¥880)

Aery - Dreamscapes (¥999)

Nova-111 (¥999)

hocus 2 (¥570)