New Expansion Pack For Nintendo Switch Online Coming In Late October, Including Nintendo 64 And Sega Genesis

Well, that was certainly out of nowhere.

An expansion pass is coming to Nintendo Switch Online, with a couple of major new platforms.

The "Expansion Pass" will launch in October, with two new platforms: Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis. There will be an increased cost, though members will be able to upgrade. More details will be available closer to the launch.

The full lineups for the service:

N64 launch: Sin and Punishment, Winback, Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Dr. Mario 64, Mario Tennis 64, Yoshi's Story

N64 after launch: Banjo-Kazooie, Pokemon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Mario Golf, Paper Mario, F-Zero X

Genesis at launch: Phantasy Star IV, Strider, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2, Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine, Golden Axe, Gunstar Heroes. M.U.S.H.A, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Rare issued a statement on the news: "“It’s a pleasure to be ushering the bear and bird onto Nintendo’s latest console, offering another modern way (alongside Xbox Game Pass and Rare Replay) to savour its many collectibles and googly eyes.”

Wireless N64 and Genesis controllers will be available for purchase from Nintendo's online store for US$49.99 or equivalent: presumably one of these is the controller whose FCC embargo ends on September 24.