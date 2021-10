It'd be most impressive if they had Transfer Park functionality on the N64 one.

The promised N64 and Genesis controllers can now be purchased from the Nintendo store.

US customers can obtain their N64 controller here or their Genesis controller here. Each controller is $49.99 US.

Although the Genesis controller is a 3-button model, the N64 controller will have built in rumble; foregoing the need for a Rumble Pak.