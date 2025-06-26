We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Switch 2 Upgrade Process Announced

by Donald Theriault - July 16, 2025, 12:20 pm EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Sega

Everything but a release date ("holiday").

It's Sonic's 30th anniversary and we know most of how the Switch 2 will be handled for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

Alongside a customization-focused trailer, Sega have confirmed that the Switch 2 version will be available "holiday" (the Switch 1 version launching 25 September) for a $69.99 MSRP, compared to $59.99 for Switch 1. A $10 upgrade option will be available with progress and any DLC purchases carrying forward. A physical version of the Switch 2 release (with full game directly on cart) will follow in 2026.

Sega faced criticism for not offering an upgrade path for Sonic x Shadow Generations when it launched on June 5 for Switch 2.

Talkback

M.K.Ultra7 hours ago

Glad to see the cartridge is not a key and has the game on it.

