European Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Will Include 60hz English-Only Option

by Donald Theriault - October 11, 2021, 9:30 am EDT
Source: Nintendo Europe

The "authentic" experience will also be available for select games.

European Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will get the optimum Nintendo 64 experience in the expansion pack launching later this month.

During last month's Nintendo Direct, the European video showed the games running at 50hz, which was the European ("PAL") standard until the adoption of HD television in the late 2000s - and is markedly slower than the presentation in North America and Japan ("NTSC"). Nintendo of Europe posted today that there will be a 60hz option for NSO games that would not involve downloading the North American version of the application.

The 60hz versions will be English only: playing in other supported languages will require playing at 50hz.

