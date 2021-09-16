European Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Will Include 60hz English-Only Option

The "authentic" experience will also be available for select games.

European Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will get the optimum Nintendo 64 experience in the expansion pack launching later this month.

During last month's Nintendo Direct, the European video showed the games running at 50hz, which was the European ("PAL") standard until the adoption of HD television in the late 2000s - and is markedly slower than the presentation in North America and Japan ("NTSC"). Nintendo of Europe posted today that there will be a 60hz option for NSO games that would not involve downloading the North American version of the application.

All Nintendo 64 games included with #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack can be played in 60Hz English language versions. Select games will also have the option to play the original European PAL version with language options. pic.twitter.com/nZeO4WQaPN — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) October 11, 2021

The 60hz versions will be English only: playing in other supported languages will require playing at 50hz.