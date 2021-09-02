Nintendo Launching New Controller Soon?

Someone at NoA might be singing Eric Idle's FCC Song right about now.

An FCC filing for a new Nintendo controller which was originally to stay under wraps until March is now set to expire this week.

The filing for a new game controller was discovered last week, but the documentation was originally slated to remain confidential until March of next year. Per a recent amendment discovered by Twitter alias Rosti, this filing will now be available on September 24 - this Friday.

The model number is HAC-043 for the new controller, whatever form it takes: all Switch-related part numbers begin with HAC-. (The system itself is HAC-001, and the rev is HAC-001-01.) 042 refers to the Nintendo Switch Online SNES controller, while 040 and 041 are reserved for styluses produced for Super Mario Maker and Brain Age. The Switch Online NES controllers have model numbers 033 and 034, but 044 is used for the arrow markers in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit so whatever the controller is, it can be used solo. The FCC would only be involved if there was any form of wireless transmission involved in the operation of the device.