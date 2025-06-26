Zelda And Link Casting For Legend Of Zelda Movie Announced

Let's see how young Ben pulls off "Well excuuuuse me, Princess" before jumping to conclusions.

Two thirds of the Triforce have been revealed for the 2027 Legend of Zelda movie.

An announcement on Nintendo Today this morning confirmed that British actors Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Bo Bragason will play Link and Zelda in the May 2027 release.

Ainsworth played the role of Pinocchio in the 2021 live action Disney film and also has a background in theatre, while Bragason recently starred in the Disney+ streaming series Renegade Nell.