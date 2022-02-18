Smashterpieces Podcast BONUS - Sin & Punishment

I never thought you'd try to make friends by passing your blood.

Look, I want to write a snappy, surreal, weird description for this episode but frankly this game already does so much of my work for me that it feels like cheating. I mean come on, the main villain’s name is Brad. It’s just Brad. Everybody else is named like Saki or Airan or Achi and then there’s just a dude named Brad. How am I supposed to compete with that? Should I just retire? Is this where I have to throw in the towel?

Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

I’m having an existential crisis over here, please somebody send help. In the meantime here’s our bonus episode on the N64 title Sin and Punishment, which can be played through the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Extravaganza Galleria or whatever it’s called. His name is Brad.

You can find previous episodes at Anonymous Dinosaur's website!

Our list of games can be found here!

You can watch Matt and Joe stream these games on the NWR Twitch channel!