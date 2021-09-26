Episode 740: Mario Creator Jim Davis

I hate Mondays.

There was a direct, and you probably know that. But, did you know it was mere hours before we recorded this episode? You want our unvarnished reactions to the casting of a Mario movie? What about to a 3D Kirby game? The first new Bayonetta 3 trailer in years? Some weird Square Enix game where cards talk or some nonsense? Yeah it's all here.

Did you want to hear anything else? Too bad.