Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack To Also Include Otherwise Paid DLC Beginning With AC: New Horizons Pack

It's not just going to be WinBack and M.U.S.H.A. in the Expansion Pack for Nintendo Switch Online.

During the Animal Crossing: New Horizons presentation, it was announced that the Expansion Pack would grant access to the "Happy Home Paradise" DLC. This would be included along with the previously announced Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis libraries.

The pricing for the Expansion Pack with included Nintendo Switch Online was also revealed to be $49.99 US for an individual plan or $79.99 for a family plan, and it will be available October 25. No other information was provided for other DLC offers.