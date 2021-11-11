We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Switch Online Expansion Pass Adding Paper Mario To N64 Library December 10

by Donald Theriault - December 2, 2021, 8:37 pm EST
This is the paper. It lets me know when I've stopped being funny. (Enough already - Ed)

The Switch Online Expansion Pass is expanding just a bit more before the holidays.

Nintendo have revealed the first of the promised second group of N64 titles, the original Paper Mario, will release on December 10. A brief trailer is below:

The August 2000 release (in North America) sees Mario and a cast of helper characters trying to rebuild the Star Rod in order to rescue the perpetually kidnapped Princess Peach.

