Nintendo Downloads - April 30, 2020

Telling lies and moving out - I'll be doing one of those this week.

The big release is a three way fight this week: there's arguments for Moving Out (the speed-based moving simulator with apparently a very liberal damage waiver), Streets of Rage 4 (the Wonder Boy: The Dragons' Trap devs tackle belt action with Sega's permission), or Telling Lies (FMV/adventure maestro Sam Barlow's console debut).

Other things worth keeping an eye on: Levelhead dates back to the second indie showcase of 2018, Star Crossed was intriguing at PAX (Pong with waifus?), Dread Nautical is another RPG from Zen Studios who did well with Operencia, and Ministry of Broadcast is a bit dystopic. No Hamster ACA release has been announced as of Monday, but we do have a Archives release with Sega's G-Loc Air Battle. Also, Splatoon 2 has an extended demo if you're in one of the (checks) 80% of Switch owners who haven't bought it.

Japan gets a hanafuda game and a "talking RPG" called Gnosia this week.

North America

Switch Retail

Moving Out (US$24.99/C$27.99: Tuesday)

Arcade Spirits ($19.99/$25.19: Friday)

Switch eShop

Book of Demons ($24.99/$33.49)

Streets of Rage 4 ($24.99/$31.49)

Dread Nautical ($19.99/$25.19: Wednesday)

Levelhead ($19.99/$25.19)

Telling Lies ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

My Secret Pets ($14.99/$19.99)

Ministry of Broadcast ($14.99/$18.99)

Pocket Arcade Story ($14/$17.64)

Fairy Knights ($9.99/$12.59)

Bubble ($9.99/$12.59)

Star Crossed ($9.99/$12.49: Wednesday)

Swaperoo ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

War-Torn Dreams ($6.99/$8.81)

Mushroom Heroes ($5.99/$7.55)

Active Neurons - Puzzle Game ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Gun Crazy ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

The Four Kings Casino and Slots (free to start)

Switch Archives

G-Loc Air Battle ($7.99/$8.99)

Demos and Trials

Splatoon 2 Special Demo (active 4/30 - 5/6)

Ninjala

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Harvest Moon: Mad Dash is 50% off as part of a Natsume sale until May 8, Splatoon 2 will receive a digital discount while the Special Trial is active. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Moving Out (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Arcade Spirits (€19.99/£19.99)

Switch eShop

Streets of Rage 4 (€24.99/£22.49)

Book of Demons (€24.99/£19.99)

Dread Nautical (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Telling Lies (€16.99/£14.99: Tuesday)

Levelhead (€16.79/£15.49)

My Secret Pets (€14.99/£13.49)

Ministry of Broadcast (€14.99/£13.49)

Pocket Arcade Story (€13/£11.69)

Fairy Knights (€9.99/£8.99)

Star Crossed (€8.99/£7.99: Wednesday)

War-Torn Dreams (€6.99/£6.29)

Swaperoo (€6.99/£5.99: Friday)

Mushroom Heroes (€5.99/£5.5)

Gun Crazy (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Active Neurons - Puzzle Game (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Switch Archives

G-Loc Air Battle (€6.99/£5.99)

Demos and Trials

Splatoon 2 Special Demo (active 30/4 - 6/5)

Ninjala

Japan

Moving Out (¥2750)

Gnosia (¥2750)

Levelhead (¥2050)

Minna no Hanafuda (¥1980)

My Secret Pets (¥1580)

Pocket Arcade Story (¥1500)

Monster Viator (¥1320)

Fairy Knights (¥1100)

Mars: Chaos Menace (¥1000)

Tantei Jinguuji Saburo Prism of Eyes 〜Shisha ni Sasageru Ishi〜 (¥600)

River City Ransom (¥500)

Kururin*Cafe (¥500)