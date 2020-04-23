Nintendo Downloads - April 23, 2020

The main trial this week has my wallet on the stand.

The big game in terms of attention this week is Square Enix's only relevant RPG remake this month in Trials of Mana, obviously. Anime World Report is thriving however, as Naruto Shippuden UNS4 and Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ come out, as well as two visual novel imports from Japan in the Yumeutsutsu series - one of which is the most expensive basic game I think we've had in this column on Switch? And I've got Little Busters on the old wishlist as well.

The other dominant theme this week is the number 4. Aside from the fourth Shippuden game, we get coding app SmileBasic 4 and Picross S4 (plus a sale on the first 3... it's 20% off, but baby steps especially since it carries over save data to 4). Throw in ITTA and Sunless Sea, and I could use another fat tax return right about now.

Japan has their last big week for a while as the combination of COVID closures and the impending Golden Week means they need to run it out now.

North America

Switch Retail

Trials of Mana (US$49.99/C$66.99)

Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ ($39.99/$50.39)

Switch eShop

Yumeutsutsu Re:Master ($64.99/$81.89)

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road To Boruto ($49.99/$64.99: Friday)

Yumeutsutsu Re:After ($49.99/$62.99)

Little Busters! Converted Edition ($44.99/$56.69)

MotoGP 20 ($39.99/$49.99)

SmileBasic 4 ($24.99/$34.99)

Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown ($19.99/$25.19: Monday)

Help Will Come Tomorrow ($19.99/$25.19: Tuesday)

Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition ($19.99/$25.19)

ITTA ($14.99/$18.89: Wednesday)

Damaged In Transit ($14.99/$18.89)

Archaica: The Path of Light ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)

eSports Legend ($11.99/$15.99)

Guard Duty ($9.99/$12.99)

Picross S4 ($9.99/$12.59)

Car Trader Simulator ($8.99/$11.33: Monday)

Shadows ($7.99/$10.07: Monday)

OMG Police - Car Chase TV Simulator ($4.99/$6.29: Monday)

TaniNani ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Debtor ($2.99/$3.77: Friday)

Hang The King ($0.99/$1.25)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Picross S titles have their first ever sale until the 30th, Cuphead is 25% off until the 25th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Trials of Mana (€49.99/£44.99)

Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ (€39.99/£35.99)

Switch eShop

Yumeutsutsu Re:Master (€64.99/£58.49)

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road To Boruto (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Yumeutsutsu Re:After (€49.99/£44.99)

MotoGP 20 (€49.99/£39.99)

Little Busters! Converted Edition (€44.99/£40.49)

SmileBasic 4 (€21.99/£19.99)

Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Help Will Come Tomorrow (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition (€19.99/£17.99)

ITTA (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Damaged In Transit (€13.59/£12.19)

Archaica: The Path of Light (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

eSports Legend (€10.99/£9.99)

Guard Duty (€9.99/£9.99)

Picross S4 (€9.99/£8.99)

Car Trader Simulator (€8.99/£8.09: Monday)

TaniNani (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Debtor (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Hang The King (€0.99/£0.89)

Japan

Bokuhime Project (¥7678)

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto (¥7348)

Trials of Mana (¥6578: Friday)

Bee Simulator (¥5980)

Yumeutsutsu Re:After (¥5280)

Little Busters! Converted Edition (¥5000)

Metro 2033 Redux (¥2750)

Metro Last Light Redux (¥2750)

Spaceland (¥2149)

ITTA (¥1520: Wednesday)

eSports Legend (¥1280)

Picross S4 (¥1000)

Yoiyami Dancers: Twilight Barrage Dancers (¥1000: Friday)

Battle of Elemental Burst (¥600)

Tantei Jinguuji Saburo Prism of Eyes 〜Makyou no Shinjitsu〜 (¥600)

Windmill Kings (¥500)

Super Dodgeball (¥500)

Ai to Roudou no Hibi (¥500)