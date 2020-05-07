Nintendo Downloads - May 7, 2020

If you're looking for Star Wars day, that was yesterday on the revenge of the 5th.

It's an interesting week for the eShop if only because of some of the games up for grabs. The headliner is the Indie MIX published Jay and Silent Bob-themed NES brawler Mall Brawl, just because who would have expected a Jay and Silent Bob licensed game in 2020? There's also the evil-sounding Void Bastards if you need a bit more of a slower pace, the game mashup (literally) SuperMash, and serene bike rider Lonely Mountains: Downhill.

The Spaceballs spinoff game comes next week, but the Archives provide a little bit of sci-fi today with Magmax. More people are probably familiar with it in the NES version, however.

Japan's got a typical week - surprising for the end of Golden Week - with a VN, a few late drops, and some piecemeal ArcSys games.

North America

Switch Retail

Spirit of the North (US$24.99/C$31.49)

Switch eShop

Void Bastards ($29.99/$37.79)

Megabyte Punch ($19.99/$25.19: Friday)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill ($19.99/$25)

SuperMash ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Fury Unleashed ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

The Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game ($16.99/$20.99: Monday)

Tonight We Riot ($15/$18.86: Tuesday)

Stone ($14.99/$18.95: Friday)

PONG Quest ($14.99/$18.89)

Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl ($14.99/$18.89)

Ghost Files: Memory of a Crime ($14.99/$)

Tennis Club Story ($14/$17.64)

Relic Hunters Zero: Remix ($12.99/$16.37)

Slayin 2 ($11.99/$14.79)

Monochrome World ($9.99/$12.59)

Infinite: Beyond the Mind ($9.99/$12.59)

Feathery Ears ($9.99/$12.59: Friday)

Fledgling Heroes ($9.99/$12.49)

Cloudbase Prime ($9.99/$11.49)

Gerritory ($7.99/$10)

Highrise Heroes Word Challenge ($7.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Gravity Rider Zero ($6.99/$8.89: Friday)

Reed 2 ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

The Bullet: Time of Revenge ($4.99/$5.66)

Dark Burial ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Switch Archives

Magmax ($7.99/$9.87)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Select Ubisoft titles are on sale until Monday and NIS America until next Thursday. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Spirit of the North (€20.99/£19.99)

Switch eShop

Void Bastards (€29.99/£24.99)

Megabyte Punch (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill (€19.99/£17.99)

Fury Unleashed (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

SuperMash (€18.99/£16.99: Friday)

The Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game (€15.99/£14.99: Monday)

Tonight We Riot (€15/£13.50: Tuesday)

Stone (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

PONG Quest (€14.99/£13.49)

Ghost Files: Memory of a Crime (€14.99/£13.49)

Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl (€13.69/£12.29)

Tennis Club Story (€13/£11.69)

Relic Hunters Zero: Remix (€11.99/£10.79)

Slayin 2 (€11.99/£10.79)

Monochrome World (€9.99/£8.99)

Feathery Ears (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Bomb (€8.99/£8.09)

Infinite: Beyond the Mind (€8.99/£7.99)

Fledgling Heroes (€8.99/£7.99)

Cloudbase Prime (€8.19/£7.19)

Gerritory (€7.49/£6.79)

Gravity Rider Zero (€6.99/£5.99: Friday)

Highrise Heroes: Word Challenge (€6.99/£5.99: Saturday)

Reed 2 (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

The Bullet: Time of Revenge (€4.49/£4.09)

Dark Burial (€3.99/£3.59: Friday)

Switch Archives

Magmax (€6.99/£6.29)

Japan

Joushi to Himitsu no 2LDK (¥2480)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill (¥2200)

Niffleheim (¥2149)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (¥2100)

Megabyte Punch (¥2000)

Roundguard (¥1980)

Tennis Club Story (¥1500)

Ministry of Broadcast (¥1480)

Slayin 2 (¥1399)

Monochrome World (¥1100)

Gerritory (¥860)

Magmax (¥838)

A Dark Room (¥700)

Kunio-kun The World ～Nekketsu Koukou Dodgeball Bu Soccer Hen～ (¥500)

Beach Volley Girl Shizuku (¥500)

Tantei Jinguuji Saburo Prism of Eyes 〜Saburou to Nazo no Hihou〜 (¥400)

Jigsaw Masterpieces (¥100)