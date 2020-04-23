Switch To Open Book Of Demons Next Week

Defeat the powers of hell with... paper.

505 Games is getting back on the horror train with their next Switch release.

Book of Demons will launch on the Switch eShop next Thursday (April 30), with preloads live now. The regular price will be US$24.99, though preloading on Switch offers a 10% discount.

Set in the "Paperverse", Book of Demons combines deck-building for skills with hack-and-slash action, and runs on an engine that is designed to learn the player's speed of play to make sessions easier to complete.