Annapurna Bringing Award-Winning Adventure Game Telling Lies To Switch Next Week

Switch owners will finally get to experience the work of Sam Barlow.

A critically acclaimed PC adventure game from 2019 will be making its console debut on Switch next week.

Telling Lies, a mystery game that involves the use of full-motion video to solve a mystery, is coming to Switch next Tuesday (April 28). Nominated for a BAFTA award for its performances, it is the latest game from Sam Barlow who previously created "Her Story" for PC.

No pricing is available for the Switch release, though its regular price on Steam is US$19.99.