And revenge for friendly fire is in the package.

It won't be the 23rd, but Streets of Rage 4 will be available in April.

The SEGA-approved beat-em-up sequel will launch on April 30, despite a date of 23 April appearing on the eShop. It will retail for US$24.99.

A feature from Streets of Rage 2 will also return, as a two-player Battle Mode will also be available.