Splatoon 2 Receiving Special Demo And Splatfest Encore

And it'll be playable online for the duration for free. Yes, even for non-subscribers.

Just when you thought it was safe to put the ink away, Splatoon 2 has come roaring back.

A special demo of Splatoon 2 will be available on the eShop along the 5.2 update now available. The demo will be operational from April 30 at 2 a.m. ET through May 6 at 9:59 a.m ET. A seven day trial of Nintendo Switch Online will be available to make use of all of the multiplayer functions including Salmon Run and ranked battles, and the game will be on sale during the demo's duration.

Additionally, there will be a second run of a classic Splatoon 2 Splatfest from May 22 (6 p.m. ET) to May 24 (6 p.m. ET). The Mayonnaise v Ketchup Splatfest, which first ran on August 5 2017, will be the featured matchup again.