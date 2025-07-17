Nintendo Downloads - July 17, 2025

Mayhaps the BBC should have rung Greg Leahy before claiming you could play NES games in a Super Nintendo this morning.

There's obviously one thing on everyone's mind this week in the Nintendo sphere, and it's Donkey Kong Bananza - look for our review next week in gaming magazines - but what else awaits as we return to expanding Kong? Well, if you prefer your concepts a little screwier, may we suggest the Pac-Man exploration platformer that the news desk STILL thinks is a bigger work than Montreal in Shadow Labyrinth (note: if you buy on Switch, the upgrade pack is free), or if you prefer saner concepts that still got Direct time, consider The Wandering Village. If you forgot, that's the city builder that takes place on the back of a giant creature.

Other items that might have passed us by: A new ArcSys fighter in HunterxHunter NenxImpact (this is the Dragon Ball FighterZ team, so... maybe?), a port of Neverwinter Nights 2, a collection of Digital Eclipse-remastered Golden Tee games sadly without trackball support, and what appears to be a new publisher for the old RPG God Wars.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: As briefly discussed on RFN, the Archives title was Super Dimension Fortress Macross II - also, the worldwide release of an Australian Rules football game snuck in after the siren but lacks the licenses to help me accomplish the impossible and have a Grand Final between St. Kilda and the Gold Coast.

FIVE DIMITRIS ALERT: Pineapple: A Bittersweet Revenge - that game Willem took a look at? Eight bucks US, eight Euros, seven quid... and EIGHTY dollars in Canada for some reason.

North America

Switch 2

Donkey Kong Bananza (US$69.99/C$99.99)

Pac-Man: Shadow Labyrinth ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Switch 1

HunterxHunter Nen Impact ($59.99/$79.99: Tuesday)

Bustafellows Season 2 ($49.99/$69.99)

Upin & Ipin Universe ($39.99/$56.99)

Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition ($29.99/$41.42: Tuesday)

Golden Tee Arcade Classics ($29.99/$38.99)

The Wandering Village ($29.99/$34.99)

Neon Noodles ($19.99/$24.99: Wednesday)

Beat Em Up Collection (QuByte Classics) ($19.99/$26.99)

Anomaly Collapse ($19.99/$25.99)

God Wars ($14.99/$19.99)

Cardboard Town ($14.99/$19.49)

Diluvian Winds ($14.99/$18.99)

Collectible Cars Shop Simulator ($12.99/$17.99)

Karma City Police ($11.99/$16.99: Friday)

Cottonville ($10.99/$15.00)

Ad Shoot ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Gym Manager ($9.99/$13.70: Friday)

Command Under Fire RTS ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Airport Police Contraband Simulator: Border Patrol ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)

Pineapple: A Bittersweet Revenge ($7.99/$79.99: Friday)

Bring You Home ($7.49/$10.99)

Be A Bee ($5.99/$8.49)

Pro Baccarat ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Cozy Monsters: The Mischievous Trabus ($4.90/$6.90: Monday)

Peek a Fish! ($3.99/$5.39)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Pocheon-si ($1.00/$1.37)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Another Crab's Treasure is on sale until August 2. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Donkey Kong Bananza (€69.99/£58.99)

Pac-Man: Shadow Labyrinth (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Switch 1

HunterxHunter Nen Impact (€59.99/£49.99)

Bustafellows Season 2 (€49.99/£44.99)

Upin & Ipin Universe (€37.69/£31.69: Wednesday)

Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition (€29.99/£25.52: Tuesday)

The Wandering Village (€29.99/£26.99)

Golden Tee Arcade Classics (€28.99/£24.99)

Neon Noodles (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Beat Em Up Collection (QuByte Classics) (€19.99/£17.99)

Anomaly Collapse (€19.50/£16.50)

God Wars (€14.99/£13.49)

Diluvian Winds (€14.99/£12.49)

Collectible Cars Shop Simulator (€12.99/£9.99: Wednesday)

Karma City Police (€11.99/£11.99)

Cottonville (€10.99/£9.89)

Birthday of Horrors (€9.99/£8.99)

Command Under Fire RTS (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Gym Manager (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Airport Police Contraband Simulator: Border Patrol (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Ad Shoot (€9.75/£8.50: Wednesday)

Pineapple: A Bittersweet Revenge (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)

Bring You Home (€6.99/£5.99)

Be A Bee (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

Cozy Monsters: The Mischievous Trabus (€4.90/£4.90: Monday)

Pro Baccarat (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Pocheon-si (€1.00/£0.89)

Japan

Switch 2

Donkey Kong Bananza (¥7980)

Pac-Man: Shadow Labyrinth (¥3960)

Switch 1

DistortedCode: The Scent Of Life (¥8580)

HunterxHunter NenxImpact (¥8360)

Golden Tee Arcade Classics (¥3400)

The Wandering Village (¥3400)

Beat Em Up Collection (QuByte Classics) (¥2890)

Anomaly Collapse (¥2300)

God Wars (¥2199)

Neon Noodles (¥2000)

Collectible Cars Shop Simulator (¥1949)

Diluvian Winds (¥1700)

Cottonville (¥1590)

Karma City Police (¥1500)

Command Under Fire RTS (¥1490)

Ad Shoot (¥1200)

Bring You Home (¥1200)

Moonlight Swordbreaker Minato (¥990)

Swap Hyakunin Isshu (¥980)

Be A Bee (¥899)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Pocheon-si (¥100)