Episode 933: Scatman Kong

Ski-bi dibby dib yo da dub dub Yo da dub dub

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

It's alarmingly easy to apply Xenoblade Chronicles X theming to any part of the Touch! Generations discography.

I guess we call it "gameography?"

No, that sounds dumb as hell.

Let's go with oeuvre.

It's alarmingly easy to apply Xenoblade Chronicles X theming to any part of the Touch! Generations oeuvre. Xenoblade! Chronicles X, I suppose, if we wanted to continue the linguistic practices employed by Nintendo.

I do not.

I will not.

So, let's not.

We are already wildly afield from where we belong in this introduction, so let's keep talking about Nintendo's internal naming strategies:

Nintendo Corporate were busy putting features in their title (text to speech): Talking! DS Cooking Navigation

were busy putting features in their title (text to speech): Talking! DS Cooking Navigation Nintendo of Europe confronted the challenge of a multi-language market by making sense in none of them: Cooking Guide: Can't Decide What to Eat?

confronted the challenge of a multi-language market by making sense in none of them: Cooking Guide: Can't Decide What to Eat? Nintendo of America was run by a marketing professional: Personal Trainer: Cooking

And so it get us back to our opening hypothesis: Tatsu. Can't decide what to eat? Eat Tatsu.

Corporate: (online play) Wi-Fi Compatible: World's Everyone's Playing Encyclopedia

(online play) Wi-Fi Compatible: World's Everyone's Playing Encyclopedia Europe: 42 All-Time Classics

America: Clubhouse Games

42 classic what Europe? 42 classic hours before you get the Skell (if you rush).

Corporate: (face...n...ing) Facening for Rich Expressions to Boost Impressions: Face Training for Adults DS

(face...n...ing) Facening for Rich Expressions to Boost Impressions: Face Training for Adults DS Europe: Face Training: Facial exercises to strengthen and relax from Fumiko Inudo

Face Training: Facial exercises to strengthen and relax from Fumiko Inudo America: "What the hell is a face training? Wait, Europe is releasing this? Someone get me Frankfurt..."

Face Training? Xenoblade X? Have you see how characters look in the DE? Those faces got trained.

This week we are all Listener Mail, well that's a lie. We start with a pregression (a digression before we start anything to digress from) on the Super Dimensional Fortress Macross series. Then, we actually start email and spend a little bit of that time applying the Xenoblade mask to a different sort of Nintendo lifestyle software: Ring Fit Adventure. I'm pretty sure we did this at some point in the past, but I'm always down to subject listeners to Xenoblade jokes that only ten people will get, and only one (me) will find funny. Consider it part of the ways to strengthen and relax... your face.

We did not ask why Pauline is regressing from a jazzy adult mayor to "a tween warbling Disney Princess twaddle." That was our questioner. I don't make it a regular habit to mock children, mostly because they wont get my references. One day we'll all be as old as Principal Tamzarian, and the children will be the ones who are wrong.

Lastly, we're asked to dive into the gaming media diets of our childhoods. Unsurprisingly, it was very difficult for Jon to get gaming magazines as a child - it is exceedingly expensive to deliver clay tablets. I'm reasonably confident every outlet in this segment has died at least once, excepting the BBC.

We haven't died yet, but we might if you don't send us an email. There's no proof that we will, but are you willing to take that risk?