Possibly the first internet-post turned videogame?

In case you’ve never come across it, do yourself a favor and search for the post about how someone decided to prank their bully by leaving pineapples for them in random places. It’s a genuinely fun read and probably one of the more (in)famous internet stories. I came across it years ago and every so often it makes the rounds again. So when I got a message that folks made a game out of this very story I got curious. Pineapple: A Bittersweet Revenge is a colorful minigame-filled retelling of this story. While it’s incredibly short, much like its source material it makes for a delightful time and showcases the creative talent on display.

You play as the nameless victim of a bully, dubbed The Witch. After she’s gone too far and dropped your new phone in the toilet, the protagonist decides to fully stalk their bully and leave pineapples wherever she goes. Every level sees you considering the meticulous notes taken, and using that information to hack into an account, break into her home, create a fake dating profile or find other ways to get back at the bully. These little minigames are fun and varied and often balance the playful nature of the original internet post with some simple tapping and swiping prompts.

The game works wonders on the Nintendo Switch touchscreen, but the controls failed me when I was playing the game on the TV. For the ‘storybook’ segments in between the minigames, my controller would be unable to select the prompt to continue to the minigame unless I first returned to the notebook. The same could be said for a few minigames where you need to draw a line or drag an object. It feels a little bit off with a controller.

What is great is the soundtrack and visual style. With its 2D handdrawn style, the game doesn't just look playful, but is very accessible. The animation might be minimal, but it never gets in the way of the minigames. I think that playing it with younger players is especially effective. I also like that the creators take a moment to consider the implications of the original story, reflecting on who the bully is, as sung with small interjections at the end of every stage.

You can see everything the game has to offer in about two hours and I think that works in this game’s favor. It makes for a short, but (bitter)sweet experience that is a fun pick-me-up if you’re looking to waste some time in between other titles.