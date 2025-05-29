We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Donkey Kong Bananza Direct Recap

by Donald Theriault - June 18, 2025, 9:24 am EDT
Total comments: 2 Source: Nintendo

An odd rock? Nope, just a mayor who can really belt one out.

The Donkey Kong Bananza Direct has dropped new details for next month's destructive platformer.

The "Oddrock" character originally shown at the game's reveal was actually Pauline, who will accompany DK during the bulk of the adventure as a singer. DK's powers were shown, including transformations into other animals, and the game's villains (the "Void Corp" with three evil Kongs) were also revealed.

New game modes were also announced, including a co-op mode (using a Joy-Con) where the co-op player controls Pauline for singing-based attacks; this can be shared to Switch 1 consoles via GameShare or online with the GameChat / Game Share functions. A photo mode and mouse-based "DK Artist" mode will also be available.

Bananza will also have Amiibo support. A new Donkey Kong and Pauline Amiibo will launch the same day as the game: tapping it specifically will unlock the Mario Odyssey idol outfit for Pauline. Tapping DK Amiibo will drop giant, explosive KONG letters, and tapping any other Amiibo will drop other items.

Talkback

CaterkillerMatthew Osborne, Contributing Writer1 hour ago

Wow that got me a little emotional for a moment there. Nintendo trying to legit tell a story in platformer is neat novelty.

The Bananza transformations look to take the place of Animal Buddies with their functionality. I'd rather be riding Expresso but this does look really good! I mean look at the booty! Also at the very least Rambi is ridable in those Diddy + Dixie challenge sections. So you know maybe there is hope for other Animal Buddies with a similar role.

The opening narration makes me think K Rool is in the game.

Luigi Dude1 hour ago

Once again Nintendo wins E3 with just one game.

This game is literally the Mario Odyssey sequel I've been waiting almost 8 years for.  I wouldn't be surprised if this game originally started as a sequel with Mario in it, but some of the things they wanted to do like climbing and terrain destruction they realized this would fit a character like Donkey Kong better.

Like I said before, can't wait to see what Tokyo EAD has cooked up since I'm sure this game is going to contain a ton of idea's they've probably had for almost 20 years now that they might not have been allowed to do in a Mario game, but now with Donkey Kong they can go wild.

