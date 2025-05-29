Donkey Kong Bananza Direct Recap

An odd rock? Nope, just a mayor who can really belt one out.

The Donkey Kong Bananza Direct has dropped new details for next month's destructive platformer.

The "Oddrock" character originally shown at the game's reveal was actually Pauline, who will accompany DK during the bulk of the adventure as a singer. DK's powers were shown, including transformations into other animals, and the game's villains (the "Void Corp" with three evil Kongs) were also revealed.

New game modes were also announced, including a co-op mode (using a Joy-Con) where the co-op player controls Pauline for singing-based attacks; this can be shared to Switch 1 consoles via GameShare or online with the GameChat / Game Share functions. A photo mode and mouse-based "DK Artist" mode will also be available.

Bananza will also have Amiibo support. A new Donkey Kong and Pauline Amiibo will launch the same day as the game: tapping it specifically will unlock the Mario Odyssey idol outfit for Pauline. Tapping DK Amiibo will drop giant, explosive KONG letters, and tapping any other Amiibo will drop other items.