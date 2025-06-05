Nintendo Downloads - June 5, 2025

Did you know that despite the Switch 2's Wii U-esque launch lineup, there are MORE original Switch games this week?

Looking back at the last Downloads article I wrote on a system's launch week (March 2, 2017), the ratio of "games for new hotness" vs "games for old and busted" was more than 2:1, but that was across two consoles and one was a Wii U release of a Switch game. This week, the first of the Switch 2 era, doesn't have a ratio that skewed - but it's STILL more toward the original Switch. Because although there are 28 games (29 in Japan) for Switch 2 on launch day, there is no less than 40 releases for Switch 1 in North America and Europe, most of which would be from slopmongers.

You know the tune by now: Mario Kart World, Welcome Tour, Switch 2 upgrades for two of the good Zelda Switch games for free (with two of the not-good Zelda Switch games getting upgrades for a tenner or a NSO Expansion Pack sub), Fast Fusion, Hitman, Street Fighter 6, and the two dual-platform releases of Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (ten buck upgrade) and Deltarune (no upgrade path). Though I do want to know what exactly that new Picross from Jupiter is supposed to be based on.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Namco's Super World Court was the last Archives release before the introduction of Archives 2 with Riiiiiiiiidge Racer.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE OUTSIDE JAPAN: I'm going to say "no" to that one.

North America

Switch 2

Mario Kart World (US$79.99/C$109.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($79.99/$114.99)

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition ($69.99/$99.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($69.99/$99.99)

Nobunaga's Ambition Awakening Complete Edition ($69.99/$92.99)

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma ($69.99/$89.99)

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time ($62.58/tbd)

Hogwarts Legacy ($59.99/$79.99)

Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition ($59.99/$77.99)

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut ($49.99/$69.99)

Sonic x Shadow Generations ($49.99/$66.99)

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars ($49.99/$66.99)

Survival Kids ($49.99/$66.90)

Split Fiction ($49.99/$64.99)

Puyo Puyo Tetris S2 ($39.99/$59.99)

Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess ($39.99/$54.99)

Street Fighter 6 ($39.99/$54.99)

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster ($39.99/$53.49)

Deltarune ($24.99/$32.99)

Fast Fusion ($14.99/$21.99)

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour ($9.99/$14.99)

Fortnite (free to start)

Archives 2

Ridge Racer ($16.99/$23.44)

Upgrade Packs

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma ($10.00/$10.00)

Civilization VII ($9.99/$14.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($9.99/$14.99)^

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($9.99/$14.99)^

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time ($2.58/tbd)

Switch 1

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azama ($59.99/$79.66)

The Red Bell's Lament ($49.99/$69.99)

Natsume's Book of Friends: Hazuki no Shirushi ($49.99/$64.99)

Deltarune ($24.99/$32.99: Wednesday)

Covenant of Solitude ($19.99/$27.99)

Picross: Juufuutei Raden's Guide for Pixel Museum ($19.99/$25.99)

CyberCorp ($19.99/$24.99)

No Mosaic Girls with Sess-Ai 2.0 ($19.99/$23.99)

Cyber Love Story ($14.99/$17.99)

Duck Life 9: The Flock ($14.95/$18.75: Friday)

1f y0u're a gh0st ca11 me here! ($12.99/$17.99)

Rally Arcade Classics ($11.99/$14.99: Sunday)

Carrier Deck ($11.99/$16.49)

Ashwood Valley ($10.99/$15.25)

Bumblebee - Storm of Friendship ($9.99/$15.00)

Horrorillo Brainrotillo ($9.99/$13.99)

Fairy Whale ($9.99/$9.99)

Masters Pool ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Street Vendor Simulator ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Squat Life ($9.80/$13.60)

Find It! Brain Training Challenge ($8.99/$11.49)

Play & Learn Kids' Mini-Game Collection ($8.99/$11.49)

Ping Pong Up ($6.99/$9.99: Friday)

Phantom Kiosk ($6.99/$9.70: Tuesday)

EggConsole Mugen no Shinzou PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)

Digging a Hole: Gold Fever ($5.99/$8.30)

Bunny Cubed ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Crowd Fighters ($4.99/$6.99)

Gun Shop Simulator ($4.99/$6.96)

Ninja Revenger ($4.99/$6.49)

Tales From The Arcade: Starship Murder ($4.99/$6.49)

Inkventure ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Puff Up ($4.99/$6.70: Saturday)

Top Driver ($4.99/$6.99: Saturday)

Nurilogy 1000 ($3.99/$4.99)

AnimalDon! ($3.00/$4.00)

Hidden Cat Outlaws ($2.99/$3.99)

Q With Vtubers ($2.68/not released)

Narcissus ($1.99/$1.99: Wednesday)

Cryken Part 3 ($1.60/$2.13)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Han River ($1.00/$1.39)

Puzzles & Colors Games for Kids (free to start)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Suikoden I and II (Switch 2) has a prelaunch discount until June 5. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Mario Kart World (€79.99/£66.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€79.99/£66.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€79.99/£66.99)

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition (€69.99/£59.99)

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (€69.99/£59.99)

Nobunaga's Ambition Awakening Complete Edition (€69.99/£57.99)

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (€62.26/£tbd)

Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition (€59.99/£54.99)

Hogwarts Legacy (€59.99/£49.99)

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut (€49.99/£44.99)

Sonic x Shadow Generations (€49.99/£44.99)

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (€49.99/£44.99)

Survival Kids (€49.99/£44.99)

Split Fiction (€49.99/£44.99)

Puyo Puyo Tetris S2 (€39.99/£34.99)

Street Fighter 6 (€39.99/£34.99)

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster (€39.99/£33.99)

Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess (€39.99/£32.99)

Deltarune (€23.99/£20.99)

Fast Fusion (€14.99/£13.49)

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (€9.99/£7.99)

Fortnite (free to start)

Archives

Ridge Racer (€16.99/£14.99)

Upgrade Packs

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (€10.00/£10.00)

Civilization VII (€9.99/£8.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€9.99/£7.99)^

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€9.99/£7.99)^

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (€2.26/tbd)

Switch 1

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azama (€59.99/£49.99)

The Red Bell's Lament (€49.99/£44.99: Wednesday)

Natsume's Book of Friends: Hazuki no Shirushi (€48.99/£41.99)

Deltarune (€23.99/£20.99: Wednesday)

Covenant of Solitude (€19.99/£17.99)

Picross: Juufuutei Raden's Guide for Pixel Museum (€19.99/£16.99)

CyberCorp (€19.99/£14.99)

Cyber Love Story (€14.99/£13.49)

Duck Life 9: The Flock (€13.29/£12.95: Friday)

1f y0u're a gh0st ca11 me here! (€12.99/£11.69)

Carrier Deck (€11.99/£11.99)

Ashwood Valley (€10.99/£9.89)

Rally Arcade Classics (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)

Bumblebee - Storm of Friendship (€9.99/£9.99)

Horrorillo Brainrotillo (€9.99/£8.99)

Fairy Whale (€9.99/£8.99)

Masters Pool (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Street Vendor Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Squat Life (€9.80/£8.79)

Find It! Brain Training Challenge (€7.99/£7.99)

Play & Learn Kids' Mini-Game Collection (€7.99/£7.99)

Phantom Kiosk (€6.99/£6.29: Tuesday)

Ping Pong Up (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Digging a Hole: Gold Fever (€5.99/£5.39)

EggConsole Mugen no Shinzou PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)

Bunny Cubed (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Crowd Fighters (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Ninja Revenger (€4.99/£4.49)

Tales From The Arcade: Starship Murder (€4.99/£4.49)

Inkventure (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Top Driver (€4.99/£4.99: Saturday)

Puff Up (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

AnimalDon! (€2.99/£2.70: Wednesday)

Hidden Cat Outlaws (€2.99/£2.69)

Nurilogy 1000 (€2.99/£2.69)

Q With Vtubers (€2.68/£2.29)

Narcissus (€1.99/£1.79: Tuesday)

Cryken Part 3 (€1.60/£1.39)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Han River (€1.00/£0.89)

Puzzles & Colors Games for Kids (free to start: Wednesday)

Japan

Switch 2

Nobunaga's Ambition Awakening Complete Edition (¥11880)

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition (¥9878)

Mario Kart World (¥8980)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥8980)

Shine Post: Be Your Idol (¥8800)

Hogwarts Legacy (¥8778)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥8678)

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (¥8678)

Survival Kids (¥7480)

Split Fiction (¥6900)

Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition (¥6500)

Sonic x Shadow Generations (¥6589)

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut (¥5940)

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (¥5500)

Puyo Puyo Tetris S2 (¥5489)

Street Fighter 6 (¥4990)

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster (¥4950)

Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess (¥3990)

Deltarune (¥3980)

Fast Fusion (¥2500)

Ridge Racer (¥1800)

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (¥990)

Fortnite (¥free to start)

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (¥tbd)

Upgrade Packs

Civilization VII (¥1320)

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (¥1000)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 2 Edition^ (¥1000)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition^ (¥1000)

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (tbd)

Switch 1

Side Kicks Beyond (¥8580)

The Red Bell's Lament (¥8140)

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (¥7678)

Natsume's Book of Friends: Hazuki no Shirushi (¥7480)

Suuran Digit (¥7150)

Ilbero Swamp: Happy Together (¥4980)

Deltarune (¥3980)

Picross: Juufuutei Raden's Guide for Pixel Museum (¥2420)

CyberCorp (¥2400)

Cyber Love Story (¥2299)

Vasilisa and Baba Yaga (¥2000)

Bumblebee - Storm of Friendship (¥1600)

Ashwood Valley (¥1575)

Covenant of Solitude (¥1540: Friday)

Masters Pool (¥1490)

1f y0u're a gh0st ca11 me here! (¥1430: Friday)

Death Park: Remaster (¥1000)

Menhera Farm: Heart Craft (¥1000)

Fairy Whale (¥999)

Difficult English Words Quiz (¥980)

Squat Life (¥980)

EggConsole Mugen no Shinzou PC-8801 (¥880)

Super Waifu Ball (¥800)

Crowd Fighters (¥749)

AnimalDon! (¥500)

Bunny Cubed (¥500)

Nurilogy 1000 (¥500)

Ninja Revenger (¥490)

Hyakunin Isshu Buzzer Quiz (¥420)

Q With Vtubers (¥399)

Hidden Cat Outlaws (¥390)

Cryken Part 3 (¥180)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Han River (¥100)

Puzzles & Colors Games for Kids (free to start)