Nintendo Downloads - June 5, 2025

Did you know that despite the Switch 2's Wii U-esque launch lineup, there are MORE original Switch games this week?
Looking back at the last Downloads article I wrote on a system's launch week (March 2, 2017), the ratio of "games for new hotness" vs "games for old and busted" was more than 2:1, but that was across two consoles and one was a Wii U release of a Switch game. This week, the first of the Switch 2 era, doesn't have a ratio that skewed - but it's STILL more toward the original Switch. Because although there are 28 games (29 in Japan) for Switch 2 on launch day, there is no less than 40 releases for Switch 1 in North America and Europe, most of which would be from slopmongers.
You know the tune by now: Mario Kart World, Welcome Tour, Switch 2 upgrades for two of the good Zelda Switch games for free (with two of the not-good Zelda Switch games getting upgrades for a tenner or a NSO Expansion Pack sub), Fast Fusion, Hitman, Street Fighter 6, and the two dual-platform releases of Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (ten buck upgrade) and Deltarune (no upgrade path). Though I do want to know what exactly that new Picross from Jupiter is supposed to be based on.
THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Namco's Super World Court was the last Archives release before the introduction of Archives 2 with Riiiiiiiiidge Racer.
IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE OUTSIDE JAPAN: I'm going to say "no" to that one.
North America
Switch 2
Mario Kart World (US$79.99/C$109.99)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($79.99/$114.99)
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition ($69.99/$99.99)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($69.99/$99.99)
Nobunaga's Ambition Awakening Complete Edition ($69.99/$92.99)
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma ($69.99/$89.99)
Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time ($62.58/tbd)
Hogwarts Legacy ($59.99/$79.99)
Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition ($59.99/$77.99)
Yakuza 0 Director's Cut ($49.99/$69.99)
Sonic x Shadow Generations ($49.99/$66.99)
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars ($49.99/$66.99)
Survival Kids ($49.99/$66.90)
Split Fiction ($49.99/$64.99)
Puyo Puyo Tetris S2 ($39.99/$59.99)
Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess ($39.99/$54.99)
Street Fighter 6 ($39.99/$54.99)
Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster ($39.99/$53.49)
Deltarune ($24.99/$32.99)
Fast Fusion ($14.99/$21.99)
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour ($9.99/$14.99)
Fortnite (free to start)
Archives 2
Ridge Racer ($16.99/$23.44)
Upgrade Packs
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma ($10.00/$10.00)
Civilization VII ($9.99/$14.99)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($9.99/$14.99)^
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ($9.99/$14.99)^
Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time ($2.58/tbd)
Switch 1
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azama ($59.99/$79.66)
The Red Bell's Lament ($49.99/$69.99)
Natsume's Book of Friends: Hazuki no Shirushi ($49.99/$64.99)
Deltarune ($24.99/$32.99: Wednesday)
Covenant of Solitude ($19.99/$27.99)
Picross: Juufuutei Raden's Guide for Pixel Museum ($19.99/$25.99)
CyberCorp ($19.99/$24.99)
No Mosaic Girls with Sess-Ai 2.0 ($19.99/$23.99)
Cyber Love Story ($14.99/$17.99)
Duck Life 9: The Flock ($14.95/$18.75: Friday)
1f y0u're a gh0st ca11 me here! ($12.99/$17.99)
Rally Arcade Classics ($11.99/$14.99: Sunday)
Carrier Deck ($11.99/$16.49)
Ashwood Valley ($10.99/$15.25)
Bumblebee - Storm of Friendship ($9.99/$15.00)
Horrorillo Brainrotillo ($9.99/$13.99)
Fairy Whale ($9.99/$9.99)
Masters Pool ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)
Street Vendor Simulator ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)
Squat Life ($9.80/$13.60)
Find It! Brain Training Challenge ($8.99/$11.49)
Play & Learn Kids' Mini-Game Collection ($8.99/$11.49)
Ping Pong Up ($6.99/$9.99: Friday)
Phantom Kiosk ($6.99/$9.70: Tuesday)
EggConsole Mugen no Shinzou PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)
Digging a Hole: Gold Fever ($5.99/$8.30)
Bunny Cubed ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)
Crowd Fighters ($4.99/$6.99)
Gun Shop Simulator ($4.99/$6.96)
Ninja Revenger ($4.99/$6.49)
Tales From The Arcade: Starship Murder ($4.99/$6.49)
Inkventure ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Puff Up ($4.99/$6.70: Saturday)
Top Driver ($4.99/$6.99: Saturday)
Nurilogy 1000 ($3.99/$4.99)
AnimalDon! ($3.00/$4.00)
Hidden Cat Outlaws ($2.99/$3.99)
Q With Vtubers ($2.68/not released)
Narcissus ($1.99/$1.99: Wednesday)
Cryken Part 3 ($1.60/$2.13)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Han River ($1.00/$1.39)
Puzzles & Colors Games for Kids (free to start)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Suikoden I and II (Switch 2) has a prelaunch discount until June 5. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Switch 2
Mario Kart World (€79.99/£66.99)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€79.99/£66.99)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€79.99/£66.99)
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition (€69.99/£59.99)
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (€69.99/£59.99)
Nobunaga's Ambition Awakening Complete Edition (€69.99/£57.99)
Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (€62.26/£tbd)
Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition (€59.99/£54.99)
Hogwarts Legacy (€59.99/£49.99)
Yakuza 0 Director's Cut (€49.99/£44.99)
Sonic x Shadow Generations (€49.99/£44.99)
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (€49.99/£44.99)
Survival Kids (€49.99/£44.99)
Split Fiction (€49.99/£44.99)
Puyo Puyo Tetris S2 (€39.99/£34.99)
Street Fighter 6 (€39.99/£34.99)
Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster (€39.99/£33.99)
Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess (€39.99/£32.99)
Deltarune (€23.99/£20.99)
Fast Fusion (€14.99/£13.49)
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (€9.99/£7.99)
Fortnite (free to start)
Archives
Ridge Racer (€16.99/£14.99)
Upgrade Packs
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (€10.00/£10.00)
Civilization VII (€9.99/£8.99)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€9.99/£7.99)^
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€9.99/£7.99)^
Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (€2.26/tbd)
Switch 1
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azama (€59.99/£49.99)
The Red Bell's Lament (€49.99/£44.99: Wednesday)
Natsume's Book of Friends: Hazuki no Shirushi (€48.99/£41.99)
Deltarune (€23.99/£20.99: Wednesday)
Covenant of Solitude (€19.99/£17.99)
Picross: Juufuutei Raden's Guide for Pixel Museum (€19.99/£16.99)
CyberCorp (€19.99/£14.99)
Cyber Love Story (€14.99/£13.49)
Duck Life 9: The Flock (€13.29/£12.95: Friday)
1f y0u're a gh0st ca11 me here! (€12.99/£11.69)
Carrier Deck (€11.99/£11.99)
Ashwood Valley (€10.99/£9.89)
Rally Arcade Classics (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)
Bumblebee - Storm of Friendship (€9.99/£9.99)
Horrorillo Brainrotillo (€9.99/£8.99)
Fairy Whale (€9.99/£8.99)
Masters Pool (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)
Street Vendor Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)
Squat Life (€9.80/£8.79)
Find It! Brain Training Challenge (€7.99/£7.99)
Play & Learn Kids' Mini-Game Collection (€7.99/£7.99)
Phantom Kiosk (€6.99/£6.29: Tuesday)
Ping Pong Up (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)
Digging a Hole: Gold Fever (€5.99/£5.39)
EggConsole Mugen no Shinzou PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)
Bunny Cubed (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Crowd Fighters (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)
Ninja Revenger (€4.99/£4.49)
Tales From The Arcade: Starship Murder (€4.99/£4.49)
Inkventure (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Top Driver (€4.99/£4.99: Saturday)
Puff Up (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)
AnimalDon! (€2.99/£2.70: Wednesday)
Hidden Cat Outlaws (€2.99/£2.69)
Nurilogy 1000 (€2.99/£2.69)
Q With Vtubers (€2.68/£2.29)
Narcissus (€1.99/£1.79: Tuesday)
Cryken Part 3 (€1.60/£1.39)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Han River (€1.00/£0.89)
Puzzles & Colors Games for Kids (free to start: Wednesday)
Japan
Switch 2
Nobunaga's Ambition Awakening Complete Edition (¥11880)
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition (¥9878)
Mario Kart World (¥8980)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥8980)
Shine Post: Be Your Idol (¥8800)
Hogwarts Legacy (¥8778)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥8678)
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (¥8678)
Survival Kids (¥7480)
Split Fiction (¥6900)
Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition (¥6500)
Sonic x Shadow Generations (¥6589)
Yakuza 0 Director's Cut (¥5940)
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (¥5500)
Puyo Puyo Tetris S2 (¥5489)
Street Fighter 6 (¥4990)
Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster (¥4950)
Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess (¥3990)
Deltarune (¥3980)
Fast Fusion (¥2500)
Ridge Racer (¥1800)
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (¥990)
Fortnite (¥free to start)
Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (¥tbd)
Upgrade Packs
Civilization VII (¥1320)
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (¥1000)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 2 Edition^ (¥1000)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition^ (¥1000)
Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (tbd)
Switch 1
Side Kicks Beyond (¥8580)
The Red Bell's Lament (¥8140)
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (¥7678)
Natsume's Book of Friends: Hazuki no Shirushi (¥7480)
Suuran Digit (¥7150)
Ilbero Swamp: Happy Together (¥4980)
Deltarune (¥3980)
Picross: Juufuutei Raden's Guide for Pixel Museum (¥2420)
CyberCorp (¥2400)
Cyber Love Story (¥2299)
Vasilisa and Baba Yaga (¥2000)
Bumblebee - Storm of Friendship (¥1600)
Ashwood Valley (¥1575)
Covenant of Solitude (¥1540: Friday)
Masters Pool (¥1490)
1f y0u're a gh0st ca11 me here! (¥1430: Friday)
Death Park: Remaster (¥1000)
Menhera Farm: Heart Craft (¥1000)
Fairy Whale (¥999)
Difficult English Words Quiz (¥980)
Squat Life (¥980)
EggConsole Mugen no Shinzou PC-8801 (¥880)
Super Waifu Ball (¥800)
Crowd Fighters (¥749)
AnimalDon! (¥500)
Bunny Cubed (¥500)
Nurilogy 1000 (¥500)
Ninja Revenger (¥490)
Hyakunin Isshu Buzzer Quiz (¥420)
Q With Vtubers (¥399)
Hidden Cat Outlaws (¥390)
Cryken Part 3 (¥180)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Han River (¥100)
Puzzles & Colors Games for Kids (free to start)
^ Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription allows these to be accessed for free, along with the GameCube Switch Online library