Nintendo Downloads - June 12, 2025

The Summer Game Fest taketh, the Summer Game Fest giveth back.

Last week saw the greatest expansion to the planning sheet ever with the two consoles combining for 96 releases in North America - and only 30 of them on Switch 2 including upgrade packs for Switch 1 games. Seriously, how did Switch 1 more than double the launch list of the Switch 2? This week is honestly more along the lines of what I expected, with around 20 games in the post-Summer Game Fest lull.

Apart from early access to the new Lost In Random (it would drop Friday ahead of that game's Tuesday launch), there's not much here to talk about anwyay. I suppose we've already got a non-shadowdrop game from this weekend with the launch of Re:Fresh, but that's about it - and there's nothing for Switch 2. Then again, we do get Raidou there next week and 29 games should be enough to last more than a weekend, right?

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: A surprise Switch 2 release of No Man's Sky (with upgrade path), Switch 1 got a version of Riiiiiiidge Racer, and the Wholesome Direct doubleheader of Squeakross: Home Sweet Home and Instants. Also, a Jalecolle line release of The Last Ninja for the NES.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE WITHOUT KNOWING JAPANESE: Yes! They actually bothered to translate the menus for a first person RPG!

North America

Switch 1

Ghost Master: Resurrection (US$29.99/C$39.99)

Out of Sight ($24.99/$34.99)

Virtual Girl @ World's End ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Kingdom Rush Vengeance ($19.99/$22.99)

Amber Alert Director's Cut ($18.00-/$22.00: Friday)

Legendary Hoplite ($14.99/$20.89: Wednesday)

Luminaria: Dark Echoes ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Prison Alone ($9.99/$12.99)

Spy Guy Indonesia Deluxe ($9.99/$13.00: Friday)

Zoo Merge ($9.99/$14.40: Friday)

Y Village: The Visitors ($9.99/$12.79: Friday)

Make It! Sushi ($8.00-/$7.64)

EggConsole Revival Xandadu Easy Ver PC-9801 ($7.16/$9.54)

Labyban ($6.99/$9.99)

Cat Cosmic Puzzle ($5.99/$8.35)

Clash of Weirdos - Card Carnage ($4.99/$7.99)

Higgs Boson: Puzzle Collection ($4.99/$6.83)

Re:Fresh ($4.99/$4.68)

Tetra's Escape 2 ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Bubble Wizard III Saga ($3.99/$5.99)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Namhan River ($3.20-/$4.65)

Europe

Switch 1

Out of Sight (€24.99/£20.99)

Virtual Girl @ World's End (€19.50-/£16.75)

Kingdom Rush Vengeance (€16.99/£15.49)

Legendary Hoplite (€14.49/£13.09: Wednesday)

Luminaria: Dark Echoes (€9.99/£9.99: Monday)

Prison Alone (€9.99/£8.99)

Spy Guy Indonesia Deluxe (€9.99/£8.99)

Y Village: The Visitors (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Zoo Merge (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Make It! Sushi (€8.00-/£4.13)

Labyban (€6.99/£6.19)

EggConsole Revival Xandadu Easy Ver PC-9801 (€6.15/£5.49)

Cat Cosmic Puzzle (€5.99/£5.39)

Clash of Weirdos - Card Carnage (€4.99/£4.99)

Higgs Boson: Puzzle Collection (€4.99/£4.49)

Re:Fresh (€4.99/£4.49)

Tetra's Escape 2 (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Bubble Wizard III Saga (€3.99/£3.49)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Namhan River (€3.20-/£2.89)

Japan

Switch 1

Out of Sight (¥3449)

Virtual Girl @ World's End (¥2970)

Kingdom Rush Vengeance (¥2050)

Legendary Hoplite (¥1999)

Squeakross: Home Squeak Home (¥1700: Sunday)

Luminaria: Dark Echoes (¥1650)

Instants (¥1400: Sunday)

Labyban (¥1200)

Y Village: The Visitors (¥1200)

EggConsole Revival Xandadu Easy Ver PC-9801 (¥980)

Keeper's Toll (¥900)

Cat Cosmic Puzzle (¥865)

Clash of Weirdos - Card Carnage (¥820)

Make It! Sushi (¥800)

Tetra's Escape 2 (¥780: Friday)

H Photo: Iris (¥777)

Re:Fresh (¥712)

Operius DX (¥580)

Higgs Boson: Puzzle Collection (¥499)

Fish Shaped Kanji (¥420)

Liar Kanji Quiz (¥420)

Bubble Wizard III Saga (¥399)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Namhan River (¥320)

Shogakukan Manga App MINECRAFT ~Journey to the Ends of the Earth~ Comics Pack (¥100)