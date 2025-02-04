Switch 2 Launch Day To Feature Multiple First And Third Party Games

Chances are there's something for everyone. (Sadly, we mean EVERYONE.)
The Switch 2 Direct confirmed the following games would be coming to Switch 2 on day 1:
- Mario Kart World
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, a digital-only game (cost unknown) that aims to take players inside the inner workings of the system and its functions
- Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack (including GameCube library)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Split Fiction, the recently released co-op action game from Hazelight Studios (It Takes Two, A Way Out)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - including the Phantom Liberty expansion
- Street Fighter 6, with a digital and a "Year 1+2 Fighters" edition that rolls up previous DLC including Fatal Fury stars Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui. Three amiibo and 22 amiibo cards will also be available.
- Civilization VII: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, an upgrade for the February-released strategy game
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster, a higher resolution version of the 2012/14 DS game that includes new mouse minigames and the same repetition
- Yakuza 0 Director's Cut, a new version of the 2016/17 brawler that adds new cutscenes and an online multiplayer mode that will debut on Switch 2
- Fortnite, which will have a bespoke Switch 2 version in lieu of backwards compatibility
- Hitman: World of Assassination - Signature Edition, a compilation of the three 2016-22 Hitman strategy games independently published by IO Interactive
- Deltarune - all four currently available parts of the Undertale-universe game
- Kunitsu-GamI: Path of the Goddess, an action strategy game from Capcom previously released last summer
- Fast: Fusion, a futuristic racer from Shin'en Multimedia (Fast RMX)
- Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer, a downloadable higher-resolution version of the classic arcade racer
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S, another rendition of the crossover puzzle game from Sega
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, a farm sim RPG which launches on Switch 1 May 30
- Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition, the modern version of the recently-dropped-on-Switch-Online strategy series
- Survival Kids, a multiplayer focused remake of a Konami survival game that dates back to the Game Boy Color