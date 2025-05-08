Nintendo Provides Updates To Switch 1 Backwards Compatibility On Switch 2

For the record, 35% of 15,000 is 5,250. And now you know why our News Editor lives in a country with legal recreational marijuana.

Nintendo has provided an update on the state of backward compatibility for Switch 1 games and apps for Switch 2.

Of 112 first party Switch releases, only one (the Labo VR kit) will not work with Switch 2 due to the kit being designed for the smaller screen of the original Switch. Of approximately 15,000 "partner" (3rd party) titles on Switch 1, approximately 65% are said to work without issue, while another 34% are "playable with issues".

Certain applications (including streaming apps Hulu, Crunchyroll, Niconico, and AbemaTV plus comic reader InkyPen) are identified as not working at all. Relatively small numbers of games are listed in .pdf files linked on the compatibility website, including Fortnite as a game that will be patched shortly after launch despite a Switch 2 version launching on day 1.