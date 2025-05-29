Nintendo Downloads - May 29, 2025

Hopefully this is "get this out before the Switch 2" but... for some reason, I highly doubt that.
The last time we had a Downloads article the week before a system launched was February 23, 2017 when there were a combined total of six games across two systems in North America and four in Europe. This week, with Switch 2 landing next week? North America has a 6x multiplier and Europe goes nearly 10x with its schedule - and Japan's in the 40s, which I couldn't check because of region locks. Goody.
Anyway, the last ones out the door before the big kahuna launches next week include the third Fuga: Melodies of Steel strategy / RPG from CyberConnect2, and based on previous games patching in a "story" button to keep the kids out of the cannon, this might be worth looking into. Playtonic (Friends) is publishing a cozy game in Cattle Country, and a couple of "Saturn Tribute" games in shooter Steam-Hearts and fighting game Advanced V.G.
THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: The sequel to Wilmot's Warehouse (Wilmot Works It Out), and Archives title Ryukyu (solitaire poker) originally developed by Success.
North America
Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 (US$39.99/C$53.19)
Cattle Country ($24.99/$34.99: Tuesday)
Shikhondo: Youkai Rampage ($24.99/$36.08)
Staffer Case: A Supernatural Mystery Adventure ($24.99/$32.50)
Steam-Heart's Saturn Tribute ($19.99/$28.60: Wednesday)
Pipistrello and the Cursed Yo-Yo ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)
Submersed 2 - The Hive ($19.99/$27.64)
Nice Day For Fishing ($19.99/$25.99)
Welcome to Empreyum ($16.99/$23.64)
Advanced V.G. Saturn Tribute ($14.99/$21.44: Wednesday)
The JerryMaya Detective Agency ($14.99/$20.99)
Pinball Spire ($14.99/$19.99)
Remnants of the Rift ($14.99/$17.49)
Pirate Anime Quest: One Boy's Journey - A Piece of Island Love ($14.90/$19.90)
Pirate Anime Quest: One Girl's Journey - A Piece of Island Love ($14.90/$19.90)
Vasilisa and Baba Yaga ($13.99/$19.00: Saturday)
Another World Series - Slit Mouth Woman vs Aooni ($13.79/$19.14)
Werewolf Hunter - Survive The Howl ($12.99/$17.99: Tuesday)
Starlight Legacy ($12.99/$15.99: Wednesday)
Mystery Lover 2: Forgotten Truth ($12.99/$17.00)
Genopanic ($9.99/$13.49: Sunday)
Anime Dance-Off: Las Vegas ($9.99/$14.60)
Escape Game The Empty School ($9.99/$12.49)
Lunara: Planet IX ($9.99/$12.99: Saturday)
Ramen! Road to Mastery ($7.00/$6.59)
Ghost Frequency ($6.99/$7.99)
Report: Horror Haul ($5.99/$8.36)
Collie Call ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)
Penguin Flight: Beyond The Clouds ($4.99/$6.83)
Superation ($4.99/$6.49)
Bubble Trouble: Adventures ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Deep Under ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Jamjam ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Spin Around ($3.99/$5.99)
Hill Climb On A Motorcycle ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Bukhan River ($3.20/$4.65)
Theater Unrest ($2.99/$4.69)
Escape Game Room04 ($1.00/$1.39)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Risk of Rain 2 is 75% off (record low) until June 8. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 (€39.99/£35.99)
Cattle Country (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)
Shikhondo: Youkai Rampage (€24.99/£22.49)
Staffer Case: A Supernatural Mystery Adventure (€24.50/£20.99)
Pipistrello and the Cursed Yo-Yo (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)
Steam-Heart's Saturn Tribute (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)
Nice Day For Fishing (€19.99/£19.99)
Submersed 2 - The Hive (€19.99/£17.99)
Welcome to Empreyum (€16.99/£16.99)
Advanced V.G. Saturn Tribute (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)
The JerryMaya Detective Agency (€14.99/£12.19)
Pinball Spire (€14.99/£11.99)
Remnants of the Rift (€14.99/£11.39)
Pirate Anime Quest: One Boy's Journey - A Piece of Island Love (€14.90/£13.90)
Pirate Anime Quest: One Girl's Journey - A Piece of Island Love (€14.90/£13.90)
Vasilisa and Baba Yaga (€13.99/£12.59: Saturday)
Werewolf Hunter - Survive The Howl (€12.99/£12.99: Tuesday)
Starlight Legacy (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)
Another World Series - Slit Mouth Woman vs Aooni (€12.09/£10.59)
Mystery Lover 2: Forgotten Truth (€11.99/£11.50)
Anime Dance-Off: Las Vegas (€9.99/£8.99)
Retro Drive: Revamped (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Lunara: Planet IX (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)
Escape Game The Empty School (€8.99/£8.09)
Ramen! Road to Mastery (€7.00/£4.16)
Paper Plane (€6.99/£6.99: Friday)
Ghost Frequency (€6.66/£5.99)
Report: Horror Haul (€5.99/£5.39)
Collie Call (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Penguin Flight: Beyond The Clouds (€4.99/£4.49)
Superation (€4.99/£4.49)
Deep Under (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Bubble Trouble: Adventures (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Jamjam (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Spin Around (€3.99/£3.49: Wednesday)
Hill Climb On A Motorcycle (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Bukhan River (€3.20/£2.89)
Theater Unrest (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)
Escape Game Room04 (€1.00/£0.89)
Japan
BYAKKO: Shijin Butai Enrenki (¥8580)
Sono Hi no Kemono ni wa (¥7810)
Sonic Wings Reunion (¥6380)
Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 (¥4180)
Lunark (¥3500)
Submersed 2 - The Hive (¥3239)
Nice Day For Fishing (¥3190)
Staffer Case: A Supernatural Mystery Adventure (¥2950)
Pipistrello and the Cursed Yo-Yo (¥2900)
Steam-Heart's Saturn Tribute (¥2860)
Cattle Country (¥2800)
Shikhondo: Youkai Rampage (¥2490)
Pirate Anime Quest: One Boy's Journey - A Piece of Island Love (¥2290)
Pirate Anime Quest: One Girl's Journey - A Piece of Island Love (¥2290)
More Love Than Madness (¥2200)
Toshiue Kanojo (¥2200)
Welcome to Empreyum (¥2200)
The JerryMaya Detective Agency (¥2170)
Another World Series - Slit Mouth Woman vs Aooni (¥1980)
Werewolf Hunter - Survive The Howl (¥1899)
Advanced V.G. Saturn Tribute (¥1870)
Pinball Spire (¥1700)
Anime Dance-Off: Las Vegas (¥1690)
Starlight Legacy (¥1480)
Retro Drive: Revamped (¥1399)
Hannah's Day (¥1100)
Escape From A Strange Crime Scene (¥990)
Brain Training: Spot The Difference Test (¥980)
Four Character Idioms (¥980)
Play And Learn: School Textbook Quiz (¥980)
Train+ Kowa Electric Railway Free Drive Edition (¥980)
Sakura The Jirai-Kei Magical Girl (¥880)
Ghost Frequency (¥800)
Bubble Trouble: Adventures (¥730)
Jamjam (¥730)
Ramen! Road to Mastery (¥700)
Spin Around (¥599)
Pancho's Mission (¥550)
Collie Call (¥499: Wednesday)
Penguin Flight: Beyond The Clouds (¥499)
Theater Unrest (¥489)
Escape Game Room04 (¥400)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Bukhan River (¥320)
Blissful Moments With You (¥300)
Code753 (¥200)