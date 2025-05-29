Nintendo Downloads - May 29, 2025

Hopefully this is "get this out before the Switch 2" but... for some reason, I highly doubt that.

The last time we had a Downloads article the week before a system launched was February 23, 2017 when there were a combined total of six games across two systems in North America and four in Europe. This week, with Switch 2 landing next week? North America has a 6x multiplier and Europe goes nearly 10x with its schedule - and Japan's in the 40s, which I couldn't check because of region locks. Goody.

Anyway, the last ones out the door before the big kahuna launches next week include the third Fuga: Melodies of Steel strategy / RPG from CyberConnect2, and based on previous games patching in a "story" button to keep the kids out of the cannon, this might be worth looking into. Playtonic (Friends) is publishing a cozy game in Cattle Country, and a couple of "Saturn Tribute" games in shooter Steam-Hearts and fighting game Advanced V.G.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: The sequel to Wilmot's Warehouse (Wilmot Works It Out), and Archives title Ryukyu (solitaire poker) originally developed by Success.

North America

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 (US$39.99/C$53.19)

Cattle Country ($24.99/$34.99: Tuesday)

Shikhondo: Youkai Rampage ($24.99/$36.08)

Staffer Case: A Supernatural Mystery Adventure ($24.99/$32.50)

Steam-Heart's Saturn Tribute ($19.99/$28.60: Wednesday)

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yo-Yo ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Submersed 2 - The Hive ($19.99/$27.64)

Nice Day For Fishing ($19.99/$25.99)

Welcome to Empreyum ($16.99/$23.64)

Advanced V.G. Saturn Tribute ($14.99/$21.44: Wednesday)

The JerryMaya Detective Agency ($14.99/$20.99)

Pinball Spire ($14.99/$19.99)

Remnants of the Rift ($14.99/$17.49)

Pirate Anime Quest: One Boy's Journey - A Piece of Island Love ($14.90/$19.90)

Pirate Anime Quest: One Girl's Journey - A Piece of Island Love ($14.90/$19.90)

Vasilisa and Baba Yaga ($13.99/$19.00: Saturday)

Another World Series - Slit Mouth Woman vs Aooni ($13.79/$19.14)

Werewolf Hunter - Survive The Howl ($12.99/$17.99: Tuesday)

Starlight Legacy ($12.99/$15.99: Wednesday)

Mystery Lover 2: Forgotten Truth ($12.99/$17.00)

Genopanic ($9.99/$13.49: Sunday)

Anime Dance-Off: Las Vegas ($9.99/$14.60)

Escape Game The Empty School ($9.99/$12.49)

Lunara: Planet IX ($9.99/$12.99: Saturday)

Ramen! Road to Mastery ($7.00/$6.59)

Ghost Frequency ($6.99/$7.99)

Report: Horror Haul ($5.99/$8.36)

Collie Call ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Penguin Flight: Beyond The Clouds ($4.99/$6.83)

Superation ($4.99/$6.49)

Bubble Trouble: Adventures ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Deep Under ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Jamjam ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Spin Around ($3.99/$5.99)

Hill Climb On A Motorcycle ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Bukhan River ($3.20/$4.65)

Theater Unrest ($2.99/$4.69)

Escape Game Room04 ($1.00/$1.39)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Risk of Rain 2 is 75% off (record low) until June 8. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 (€39.99/£35.99)

Cattle Country (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Shikhondo: Youkai Rampage (€24.99/£22.49)

Staffer Case: A Supernatural Mystery Adventure (€24.50/£20.99)

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yo-Yo (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Steam-Heart's Saturn Tribute (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Nice Day For Fishing (€19.99/£19.99)

Submersed 2 - The Hive (€19.99/£17.99)

Welcome to Empreyum (€16.99/£16.99)

Advanced V.G. Saturn Tribute (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

The JerryMaya Detective Agency (€14.99/£12.19)

Pinball Spire (€14.99/£11.99)

Remnants of the Rift (€14.99/£11.39)

Pirate Anime Quest: One Boy's Journey - A Piece of Island Love (€14.90/£13.90)

Pirate Anime Quest: One Girl's Journey - A Piece of Island Love (€14.90/£13.90)

Vasilisa and Baba Yaga (€13.99/£12.59: Saturday)

Werewolf Hunter - Survive The Howl (€12.99/£12.99: Tuesday)

Starlight Legacy (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

Another World Series - Slit Mouth Woman vs Aooni (€12.09/£10.59)

Mystery Lover 2: Forgotten Truth (€11.99/£11.50)

Anime Dance-Off: Las Vegas (€9.99/£8.99)

Retro Drive: Revamped (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Lunara: Planet IX (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Escape Game The Empty School (€8.99/£8.09)

Ramen! Road to Mastery (€7.00/£4.16)

Paper Plane (€6.99/£6.99: Friday)

Ghost Frequency (€6.66/£5.99)

Report: Horror Haul (€5.99/£5.39)

Collie Call (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Penguin Flight: Beyond The Clouds (€4.99/£4.49)

Superation (€4.99/£4.49)

Deep Under (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Bubble Trouble: Adventures (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Jamjam (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Spin Around (€3.99/£3.49: Wednesday)

Hill Climb On A Motorcycle (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Bukhan River (€3.20/£2.89)

Theater Unrest (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)

Escape Game Room04 (€1.00/£0.89)

Japan

BYAKKO: Shijin Butai Enrenki (¥8580)

Sono Hi no Kemono ni wa (¥7810)

Sonic Wings Reunion (¥6380)

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 (¥4180)

Lunark (¥3500)

Submersed 2 - The Hive (¥3239)

Nice Day For Fishing (¥3190)

Staffer Case: A Supernatural Mystery Adventure (¥2950)

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yo-Yo (¥2900)

Steam-Heart's Saturn Tribute (¥2860)

Cattle Country (¥2800)

Shikhondo: Youkai Rampage (¥2490)

Pirate Anime Quest: One Boy's Journey - A Piece of Island Love (¥2290)

Pirate Anime Quest: One Girl's Journey - A Piece of Island Love (¥2290)

More Love Than Madness (¥2200)

Toshiue Kanojo (¥2200)

Welcome to Empreyum (¥2200)

The JerryMaya Detective Agency (¥2170)

Another World Series - Slit Mouth Woman vs Aooni (¥1980)

Werewolf Hunter - Survive The Howl (¥1899)

Advanced V.G. Saturn Tribute (¥1870)

Pinball Spire (¥1700)

Anime Dance-Off: Las Vegas (¥1690)

Starlight Legacy (¥1480)

Retro Drive: Revamped (¥1399)

Hannah's Day (¥1100)

Escape From A Strange Crime Scene (¥990)

Brain Training: Spot The Difference Test (¥980)

Four Character Idioms (¥980)

Play And Learn: School Textbook Quiz (¥980)

Train+ Kowa Electric Railway Free Drive Edition (¥980)

Sakura The Jirai-Kei Magical Girl (¥880)

Ghost Frequency (¥800)

Bubble Trouble: Adventures (¥730)

Jamjam (¥730)

Ramen! Road to Mastery (¥700)

Spin Around (¥599)

Pancho's Mission (¥550)

Collie Call (¥499: Wednesday)

Penguin Flight: Beyond The Clouds (¥499)

Theater Unrest (¥489)

Escape Game Room04 (¥400)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Bukhan River (¥320)

Blissful Moments With You (¥300)

Code753 (¥200)