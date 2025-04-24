Killer Instinct Gold Breaks Into N64 Library For Switch Online Expansion Pack

Soundtrack CD thankfully not included.

One of the earliest N64 games appears to be one of the last games for Switch Online before it gets the GameCube in three weeks.

Killer Instinct Gold (1996) was added to the N64 library tonight. The fighting game is a bespoke version of the arcade Killer Instinct 2, which added three new characters to the lineup and was the last console release in the franchise until a 2014 Xbox One release.

The Japanese library obtained Ridge Racer 64, added for the West earlier this year.