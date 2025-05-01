Four Game Boy Games Including Predecessor To Switch 2 Launch Game Added To Switch Online Library

...it's also full of stars.
Four games have been dropped into the Game Boy (Color) Switch Online library this evening.
- The Sword of Hope (1989/91) is a first person RPG originally developed by Kemco; its sequel The Sword of Hope II was released on the 3DS Virtual Console.
- Gradius: The Interstellar Assault (1991/92) is the 2nd game in Konami's side-scrolling space shooter series to release on the Game Boy: this represents the game's first ever re-release in North America.
- Kirby's Star Stacker (1997) is a puzzle game featuring Kirby and his friends from the Dark Matter series who have to be paired in order to clear stars from the game board.
- Survival Kids (1999) is the first game in a series of open-ended survival games from Konami which continued under the name "Lost In Blue" on the DS and Wii: a modern multiplayer take on the game will be a launch day title for Switch 2.