We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Mobi

Four Game Boy Games Including Predecessor To Switch 2 Launch Game Added To Switch Online Library

by Donald Theriault - May 22, 2025, 9:17 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

...it's also full of stars.

Four games have been dropped into the Game Boy (Color) Switch Online library this evening.

  • The Sword of Hope (1989/91) is a first person RPG originally developed by Kemco; its sequel The Sword of Hope II was released on the 3DS Virtual Console.
  • Gradius: The Interstellar Assault (1991/92) is the 2nd game in Konami's side-scrolling space shooter series to release on the Game Boy: this represents the game's first ever re-release in North America.
  • Kirby's Star Stacker (1997) is a puzzle game featuring Kirby and his friends from the Dark Matter series who have to be paired in order to clear stars from the game board.
  • Survival Kids (1999) is the first game in a series of open-ended survival games from Konami which continued under the name "Lost In Blue" on the DS and Wii: a modern multiplayer take on the game will be a launch day title for Switch 2.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement