NSO Update Monday: Sacred Stones In Expansion Pack, Engage In Nintendo Music

One of which has music suited to long tournament runs, it seems.

The 35th anniversary of the Fire Emblem series was yesterday, and a couple of celebratory items have been added for Switch Online subscribers.

The Game Boy Advance library for the Expansion Pack has added Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones (aka FE8) tonight. The 2004/05 GBA game features a male and female protagonist option in the siblings Eirika and Ephraim.

Basic Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can now listen to the soundtrack from Fire Emblem Engage (2023) in Nintendo Music. The soundtrack selections cover both the base game and the Fell Xenologue DLC.