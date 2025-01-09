We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Mobi

N64 Expansion Pack Adds Ridge Racer 64 For January Update

by Donald Theriault - January 30, 2025, 8:24 pm EST
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

Editor's note: We have deleted the references to giant enemy crabs and $600 systems for your sanity.

The N64 library in the Expansion Pack has offered a very PlayStation-oriented update tonight.

Ridge Racer 64 is now available in the N64 library. Originally released in 2000 and never released in Japan, the arcade racer was actually a Nintendo-internal product developed under license from Namco, with the development led by Nintendo Software Technologies.

RR64 was also used as the basis for the DS launch window title Ridge Racer DS.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement