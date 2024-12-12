Nintendo Downloads - December 12, 2024

There's only two legit awards being handed out this week and it's Switch eShop Kusoge of the Year and *radio edit* of the Year. Congratulations to Funko Fusion and Funko for taking down itch.io.

Things we missed last week: It was good and bad in equal measure as North America went +23, as The Thing Remastered dropped from NightDive and City Bomber from Konami was the Archives release. Unfortunately, that was balanced out by Antonblast's Switch port coming in so hot due to Helene and Milton that we don't know if it's coming out this year, and Funko Fusion actually released so no joy there.

This week's big deal is Winter Games Fest (dba "The Game Awards") dropping what is likely to be a whole -1 Switch announcements during the night (we can't even expect five seconds of glory in Best Family Game since Astrobot's there), so what do Switch owners get? Well, the big price release this week is Fairy Tail 2 (based on the end of the manga so, uh, spoilers), though I'll give the honour to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind as we try to send Rita to Hel once again. (At least the actress is familiar.) There's a... ugh... Aspyr port of Legacy of Kain I and II which is not how we want that to come back, and a new Taito Milestones release that I believe includes Bubble Bobble.

In the mid-range and below, we get the acclaimed-on-PC Chernobylite, a long-awaited cartoon-art racer published by Playtonic in VIctory Heat Rally, and that "Riki" collection from Japan a couple of weeks ago comes west. If you have Japanese credits, you can also pick up a pair of barrels of man's ultimate weapon with a new Cho Aniki compilation (it's the first two games in the series, and it's pricey, but...) Lastly in the questionable vein: The EggConsole brings The Legend of Heroes II which looks to be unplayable without extensive Japanese knowledge so I'm out barring decorative purchase, a posterior based fighting game is coming, and there's at least two things that should result in litigation from the most litigious entertainment companies on Arceus's green Earth, Nintendo and Disney. In that order.

North America

Fairy Tail 2 (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

I Am An Air Traffic Controller Airport Hero: Centrair ($49.99/$67.09: Wednesday)

Taito Milestones 3 ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind ($34.99/$44.99: Tuesday)

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Rascal's Escape ($29.99/$39.99: Wednesday)

Chernobylite ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Azura's Crystals ($24.99/$33.99)

Victory Heat Rally ($24.99/$32.99)

Fading Star Melody ($24.99/$34.49: Saturday)

Riki 8 Bit Game Collection ($19.99/$27.99)

Paw Paw Destiny ($14.99/$19.99)

Guns and Draguns ($12.99/$16.99: Friday)

Smoots Summer Games II ($12.49/$14.49)

Sugoroku Casino Party ($12.00/$10.79)

Maki: Paw of Fury ($10.99/$15.00-)

Cowboys vs Zombies ($9.99/$13.99)

Border Police ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Archer Maclean's Dropzone: 40th Anniversary Edition ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Aquatic Life ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)

Farm ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Smile Simulation ($6.99/$10.49)

Neon Beats ($6.99/$4.99: Friday)

EggConsole Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes II PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

The Escape Room Chronicles Ep2 The Old School Building ($5.99/$7.29)

Snowman Story ($4.99/$6.49)

Ketsu Battler ($4.99/$6.29)

Spot the Difference: Classic Finding Puzzle ($4.99/$5.99)

Ninja 1987 ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Monkey Kong in New York ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Hidden Cats in Santa's Realm ($3.99/$4.99)

Sparking Beam Strike 1000 ($3.99/$4.99)

Meow Moments: Celebrating Renewal and Romance ($2.99/$4.19)

Timore Narhelma ($2.99/$4.19)

Dot Piece Puzzle ($2.50/$3.49)

The Zvengers -Infinity Defense- ($1.99/$2.79)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Dredge and some of its DLC is half off until the 29th as indies get out in front of the sales crush, and there MAY be a sale based on previous Winter Games Fest winners or nominees. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Fairy Tail 2 (€69.99/£54.99: Friday)

I Am An Air Traffic Controller Airport Hero: Centrair (€44.99/£40.49: Wednesday)

Taito Milestones 3 (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind (€34.99/£29.50: Tuesday)

Azura's Crystals (€29.99/£26.99)

Chernobylite (€29.99/£26.99)

Rascal's Escape (€27.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

Victory Heat Rally (€24.99/£19.99)

Guns and Draguns (€12.99/£: Friday)

Maki: Paw of Fury (€10.99/£9.89)

Rescue: The Beagles (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Border Police (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Aquatic Life (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Archer Maclean's Dropzone: 40th Anniversary Edition (€9.75/£8.99: Friday)

Smile Simulation (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Neon Beats (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

The Escape Room Chronicles Ep2 The Old School Building (€5.99/£4.99)

Snowman Story (€4.99/£4.49)

Monkey Kong in New York (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Ninja 1987 (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Timore Narhelma (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)

Block Blaster DX! (€2.99/£2.59)

Japan

Fairy Tail 2 (¥8580)

Cho Aniki Collection (¥7480)

I Am An Air Traffic Controller Airport Hero: Centrair (¥6578)

Mystery Walk (¥5980)

Angelian Trigger (¥4400)

Azura's Crystals (¥3980)

Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur (¥3800)

Fading Star Melody (¥3300)

Victory Heat Rally (¥2800)

Real H 4 (¥2799)

Naitomi~chu! -Obake no Mare to Iyashi no Hitoiki- (¥2480)

Beseige (¥2200)

Maki: Paw of Fury (¥1690)

Aquatic Life (¥1599)

Border Police (¥1499)

Cowboys vs Zombies (¥1490)

Paw Paw Destiny (¥1480)

Sugoroku Casino Party (¥1200)

Smile Simulation (¥1149)

Neon Beats (¥1000)

EggConsole Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes II PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

The Escape Room Chronicles Ep2 The Old School Building (¥800)

Ninja 1987 (¥780)

Spot the Difference: Classic Finding Puzzle (¥749)

Hidden Cats in Santa's Realm (¥600)

Snowman Story (¥600)

Ketsu Battler (¥500)

Sparkle Beam Strike 1000 (¥500)

Timore Narhelma (¥499)

Dot Piece Puzzle (¥380)

Meow Moments: Celebrating Renewal and Romance (¥350)

The Zvengers -Infinity Defense- (¥220)