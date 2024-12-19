Nintendo Downloads - December 19, 2024

Of course, this light of a week just means hell to pay down the road. Possibly as soon as Saturday.

Things we missed last week: Antonblast did come out on Switch on Friday, as well as minimalist adventure Naiad and Wholesome Direct veteran Pine: A Story of Loss. The Archives release was Viper Phase 1.

Last week saw North America go +19 while Europe went +6 (lucky ducks), and I'm expecting something similar this week especially if Nintendo drops another House of Indies or Indie World before the holiday break begins. The possibility of that is aided by the fact that NA doesn't have a release until Thursday on the board going into Monday, and the only thing that might be relevant that's wholly new is a game we discussed in 2017 in Leif's Adventure: Netherworld Hero. (And before you ask, it's a platformer and not the game with healing staves that double and get critical hits, plus the most batguano insane recruitment in the history of SRPGs.) And apart from the EggConsole release Aqua Polis SOS (a shooter, so relatively playable on Switch) that's it for the West.

In fact, I have to go down to Japan to call out the rhythm game based on the popular series Hypnosis Mic which features a disappointingly low amount of mind control.

North America

Aireo FlightSimulator 2025 (US$23.99/C$32.99)

Leif's Adventure: Netherworld Hero ($19.99/$26.99)

Universe for Sale ($14.99/$17.49)

Winter Games Collection ($14.99/$19.99)

Fighter Aces: Sky Dominance ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)

Float Survival Simulator ($12.99/$17.99: Saturday)

Taxi Driver Simulation 2025 ($11.99/$16.80)

Cop Officers: Police Simulator of New York City ($11.99/$16.99: Friday)

Anime Dance-Off: Around The World ($9.99/$14.60)

Save Christmas With Santa ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Brothers in Hell ($8.99/$11.79)

Kaimyou Maker ($7.99/$9.99)

Monoquous 2 ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

EggConsole Aqua Polis SOS MSX ($6.49/$7.34)

The Escape Room Chronicles 3: The Southern Resort ($5.99/$7.29)

Super Spy Raccoon ($4.99/$6.99)

Football Stars: Head Ball Soccer Co-op Battle ($4.99/$6.78)

Item Frenzy ($4.99/$4.99)

Block Jam ($4.99/$6.70: Saturday)

Car Cops ($4.99/$6.70: Saturday)

Cats Visiting Christmas Town ($3.99/$4.99)

Ramp Bike Racing ($3.99/$5.59: Friday)

Jigsaw Puzzle Utopia ($2.99/$4.19: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: On the heels of the announcement of an Okamiden followup, Okami HD is a record 75% off for the rest of the year. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Love Too Easily (€21.99/£19.79: Monday)

Leif's Adventure: Netherworld Hero (€19.99/£16.99)

Winter Games Collection (€14.99/£12.99)

Float Survival Simulator (€12.99/£11.99: Saturday)

Cop Officers: Police Simulator of New York City (€11.99/£11.99: Friday)

Anime Dance-Off: Around The World (€9.99/£8.99)

Save Christmas With Santa (€9.99/£8.99)

CatCat (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Brothers in Hell (€8.79/£7.89)

Kaimyou Maker (€7.99/£7.19)

The Escape Room Chronicles 3: The Southern Resort (€5.99/£4.99)

EggConsole Aqua Polis SOS MSX (€5.59/£5.39)

Super Spy Raccoon (€4.99/£4.99)

Block Jam (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Car Cops (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Japan

Railway Japan! Memorial JR Central Kiha 85 Express Nanki Edition (¥9680)

Hypnosis Mic -Alternative Rap Battle- 1st Period (¥8580)

Sumi no Hikari: Rendevous (¥7810)

Apathy: Boy's School Horror Story (¥7678)

A Promise to the Blue Sky - Refine (¥7370)

Voice Love On Air (¥5038)

Dodonpachi Daioujou (¥4400)

Real-Time Battle Othello (¥3740)

Gimmick! 2 (¥2640)

7Days Heroes (¥2530)

Super Noda Game Maker (¥2000)

Fighter Aces: Sky Dominance (¥1999)

Float Survival Simulator (¥1999)

Cop Officers: Police Simulator of New York City (¥1899)

Hypnytol (¥1700)

Anime Dance-Off: Around The World (¥1690)

Winter Games Collection (¥1500)

Save Christmas with Santa (¥1499)

Kaimyou Maker (¥1000)

Jalecolle Famicom Edition Saiyuki World (¥999)

Escape From A Rainy House (¥990)

Super Spy Raccoon (¥800)

The Escape Room Chronicles 3: The Southern Resort (¥800)

Darts Fever (¥799)

EggConsole Aqua Polis SOS MSX (¥550)

Cats Visiting Christmas Town (¥499)

Cats Visiting Undersea World (¥499)

Block Blaster DX (¥299)