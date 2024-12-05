Nintendo Downloads - December 5, 2024

Two thousand five hundred games. WOULD SOMEBODY STOP THE DAMN SPAM.

Things we missed last week: In a +19 week for NA, we got a surprise drop of 3DS refugee Ironfall Invasion (review forthcoming from John, here's hoping this one doesn't have to get yanked for an epic security hole), and the rare Fantastic Night Dreams Cotton was the Archives release.

That +19 means we ended the week on 65 in NA, meaning that we have not only passed the total from last year already, but we are now sitting north of 2,500 releases. And look, today is the first day of Hell Months at my job, a time that makes it so the only holiday I've had off in the last seven years required me to spend eleven days in the hospital, so I'm already cheesed off. Moving on.

The major game of the week is itself a refugee, as Hironobu Sakaguchi (of Final Fantasy fame) may have his final release finally come to consoles in the form of Fantasian Neo Dimension. The previous Apple Arcade exclusive is joined by a Nintendo-published (outside Japan) launch in Fitness Boxing 3, the classic Roller Coaster Tycoon games with controls allegedly reworked from mouse to console, and the competitive fighter you might have seen at various and sundry presentations over the past couple of years Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age is finally launching. Also launching in AntonBlast, but we don't have pricing for that yet.

Smaller things of note: The EggConsole line's release is Riglas, a side-scrolling RPG (think original Ys III) that looks to be relatively playable without Japanese knowledge, and was originally published by the mysterious package peddlers at Random House in Japan. There's also a... what I believe to be the first console licensed game based off the MasterChef franchise, which to keep it Gordon Ramsay looks like the infamous "exotic tartare".

North America

Fantasian Neo Dimension (US$49.99/C$66.99)

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer ($49.99/$64.99)

Dog Man: Mission Impawsible ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age ($29.99/$41.99: Tuesday)

Stella of the End ($24.99/$33.24)

Roller Coaster Tycoon Classic ($24.99/$32.50-)

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island ($24.99/$29.39)

Uncle Chop's Rocket Shop ($19.99/$25.99)

Love Too Easily ($21.99/not releasing)

Heaven Seeker - The Savior Of This Cruel World ($19.99/not releasing)

2weistein in Asban ($18.00/$22.00: Sunday)

Cowboy Duel ($12.99/$18.99: Friday)

Heian City Story ($12.00/$15.00)

MasterChef: Learn to Cook ($11.99/$16.15: Friday)

Real Boxing 2 Remastered ($11.99/$16.15: Friday)

Pampas & Selene ($9.99/$13.99)

Game Empire Tycoon: Dealer Simulator ($9.99/$13.95)

Sugar Tanks Arena ($9.99/$12.99)

Dinosaur RPG ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)

Trio Adventures ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Santa's Christmas Adventure ($8.99/$12.40-)

Sports Supermarket ($7.99/$11.18: Tuesday)

World War II City Rebirth Tycoon ($7.99/$11.22)

Sky Aces: WWII Air Combat ($7.99/$11.20-)

Pet Kawaii Shop ($7.99/$11.15)

Cats vs Dogs Military Mission ($7.99/$11.14)

Gunlocked ($7.99/$10.99)

Savant - Ascent Remix ($7.49/$8.99)

EggConsole Riglas PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)

BeatBlast: Rhythm Rampage ($5.99/$8.42)

Dirt Bike Extreme 3D ($5.99/$8.36)

The Escape Room Chronicles ep1: The Mysterious KumaDonald's ($5.99/$7.29)

Westild's Law ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Sinvers On Wheels ($5.56/$7.52: Sunday)

Zumba Royal Marble Shooter Mania ($4.99/$7.50-)

High Cars 2 ($1.99/$2.49: Saturday)

Antonblast (tba/tba: Tuesday)

Europe

Fantasian Neo Dimension (€59.99/£49.99)

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer (€49.99/£39.99)

Dog Man: Mission Impawsible (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island (€24.99/£22.49)

Roller Coaster Tycoon Classic (€24.99/£22.49)

Stella of the End (€24.99/£22.49)

Uncle Chop's Rocket Shop (€19.99/£16.75)

MasterChef: Learn to Cook (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Heaven Seeker - The Savior Of This Cruel World (€19.50/£16.75)

2weistein in Asban (€17.99/£16.00: Sunday)

Pick My Heart: Chapter 1 (€12.99/£11.69)

Pick My Heart: Chapter 2 (€12.99/£11.69)

Cowboy Duel (€12.99/£12.99: Friday)

Pampas & Selene (€9.99/£8.99)

Sugar Tanks Arena (€9.99/£9.99)

Dinosaur RPG (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Trio Adventures (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Santa's Christmas Adventure (€8.99/£8.00: Wednesday)

Savant - Ascent Remix (€6.99/£5.99)

The Escape Room Chronicles ep1:The Mysterious KumaDonald's (€5.99/£4.99)

Westild's Law (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

EggConsole Riglas PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)

Sinvers On Wheels (€4.99/£4.49: Sunday)

Zumba Royal Marble Shooter Mania (€4.99/£4.49)

High Cars 2 (€1.99/£1.99: Saturday)

Antonblast (tba/tba: Tuesday)

Japan

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer (¥6578)

Fantasian Neo Dimension (¥6500)

Himitsu no AiPri: Atsumete! Secret Memories (¥6380)

Hone Hone Zaurus X Chou Gattai! Build & Battle (¥6380)

Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age (¥4565)

Under Defeat (¥3980)

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic (¥3400)

Stella of the End (¥3300)

Love Too Easily (¥2550)

Heaven Seeker - The Savior Of This Cruel World (¥2300)

Cowboy Duel (¥1999)

Uncle Chop's Rocket Shop (¥2350)

Pick My Heart: Chapter 1 (¥1990)

Pick My Heart: Chapter 2 (¥1990)

Sugar Tanks Arena (¥1600)

Heian City Story (¥1500)

Dinosaur RPG (¥1499)

H Waifu 3 (¥1499)

Santa's Christmas Adventure (¥1349)

Star Fragment Murder Case 2 (¥980)

Savant - Ascent Remix (¥920)

EggConsole Riglas PC-8801 (¥880)

Westild's Law (¥880: Friday)

Monkey Kong in New York (¥490)