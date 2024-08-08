Nintendo Downloads - August 8, 2024

A summer vacation, an isekai, and an otome sounds like the setup for a joke. It's not. It's just the tip of the anime spear.

Things we missed last week: World of Goo 2 came out at $29.99 US or equivalent, and Konami's boxing title The Final Round was the Archives release.

The top of the card seems pretty straight forward this week: the big games as featured in the last Indie World show are the double-shot of RPG that is SteamWorld Heist II (Neal's review is here) and Cat Quest III. Beyond that, though, it's anime all the way down. (Or in the case of the "hentai" puzzle game that at least cops an M rating, down into the ground.) On what grounds do we say that? Well, let's see: we have isekai (That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime: Isekai Chronicles - which is a Bandai Namco game and apparently made by the Tales team since it shares a battle system?), otome (The Villainess Is Adored By The Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom), slice of life (Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid), classic (Fate/Stay Night Remastered, and yes Melanie is aware), and something literally called "Anime Dance-Off". I would say that QE has been successfully D'd.

If you'd like something that isn't also covered at Anime World Report, Digital Eclipse somehow got the publishing rights to Volgarr the Viking II if you remember the original from way, way back, and the retro front sees a couple of obscurities in the EggConsole (Arguice no Tsubasa) and Jaleco (Yokai Kid) lines.

North America

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Sline: Isekai Chronicles (US$49.99/C$66.99)

The Villainess Is Adored By The Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom ($39.99/$54.40: Monday)

Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Fate/Stay Night Remastered ($29.99/$38.99: Tuesday)

SteamWorld Heist II ($29.99/$39.99)

Volgarr the Viking II ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Gray Dawn ($19.99/$26.99)

PumPum ($19.99/$26.99)

Cat Quest III ($19.99/$25.99)

Skelethrone: The Chronicles of Ericona ($14.99/$17.49: Wednesday)

The Lullaby of Life ($14.99/$16.99: Wednesday)

Omochapon ($14.99/$14.99)

Love Is All Around ($12.99/$19.99)

Delirium ($12.99/$18.00)

Billy Bumbum: A Cheeky Puzzler ($12.99/$16.99)

Bid Battle: Auction War Simulator Storage Hunter ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)

Metroplex Zero ($9.99/$13.99: Sunday)

Anime Dance-Off ($9.99/$14.60)

Vividlope ($9.99/$12.99)

Jalecolle Famicom Ver. Yokai Club ($7.99/$11.00: Wednesday)

Sushi Drop ($7.00/$6.12)

EggConsole Arguice no Tsubasa PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

I Want To Go To Mars ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Cattie ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Sokomage ($4.99/$6.83)

Drone Pilot: Extreme Flight Simulator ($4.99/$5.99)

Escape From The Pharaoah's Tomb ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Boom Robots ($4.99/$6.79: Friday)

Slot & Learn Hiragana ($3.99/$5.39)

Spin & Match Puzzle: Learn 3 Languages At Once ($3.99/$5.39)

Train Your Brain: Spot the Difference With Japanese Landscape ($3.99/$5.39)

Cats Hidden in Magic Places ($3.99/$4.99)

Kanna Maze ($3.99/$4.99)

Imposter Sort Puzzle ($2.99/$4.99: Sunday)

Demon Go! ($2.99/$4.08)

Bullet Time ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The "Play Together" sale lasts until August 11 and includes Nintendo Switch Sports, the first sale for Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble, a good deal on the last Mario and Sonic Olympics game because the IOC is rotten to the core, Trombone Champ, and the anti-recommendation of Everybody 1-2 Switch. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Sline: Isekai Chronicles (€49.99/£44.99: Wednesday)

Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid (€39.99/£34.99: Monday)

The Villainess Is Adored By The Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom (€39.99/£33.90: Monday)

SteamWorld Heist II (€29.99/£24.99)

Fate/Stay Night Remastered (€28.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

Revue Starlight El Dorado (€23.99/£21.59)

Cat Quest III (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Gray Dawn (€19.99/£17.99)

PumPum (€19.99/£17.99)

Volgarr the Viking II (€19.50-/£17.59: Tuesday)

The Lullaby of Life (€13.49/£11.89: Wednesday)

Delirium (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

Love Is All Around (€12.99/£11.69)

Billy Bumbum: A Cheeky Puzzler (€12.99/£10.99)

Bid Battle: Auction War Simulator Storage Hunter (€12.99/£12.99: Friday)

Skelethrone: The Chronicles of Ericona (€12.49/£11.39: Wednesday)

Omochapon (€10.19/£8.99)

Metroplex Zero (€9.99/£9.99: Sunday)

Anime Dance-Off (€9.99/£8.99)

Vividlope (€9.99/£8.99)

Jalecolle Famicom Ver. Yokai Club (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

Sushi Drop (€7.00/£3.45)

Tactical Strike: Special Forces Shooter (€5.99/£4.99)

EggConsole Arguice no Tsubasa PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Cattie (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

I Want To Go To Mars (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Drone Pilot: Extreme Flight Simulator (€4.99/£4.99)

Sokomage (€4.99/£4.49)

Escape From The Pharaoah's Tomb (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Boom Robots (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Cats Hidden in Magic Places (€3.99/£3.49)

Kanna Maze (€3.99/£3.59)

Color Sense Challenge (€2.49/£2.24)

Slot & Learn Hiragana (€2.49/£2.24)

Spin & Match Puzzle: Learn 3 Languages At Once (€2.49/£2.24)

Train Your Brain: Spot the Difference With Japanese Landscape (€2.49/£2.24)

Demon Go! (€2.39/£2.19)

Bullet Time (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)

Japan

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Sline: Isekai Chronicles (¥7920)

Love Needs Sweetness (¥7810)

Rashomon of Shinjuku (¥7480)

Smiling Boyfriend And Flowers In Bloom (¥7480)

Revue Starlight El Dorado (¥3980)

Fate/Stay Night Remastered (¥3500)

SteamWorld Heist II (¥3410: Friday)

Blue Fire (¥3080)

Cat Quest III (¥2800)

PumPum (¥2300)

Volgarr the Viking II (¥2300)

Bid Battle: Auction War Simulator Storage Hunter (¥1999)

Anime Dance-Off (¥1690)

Skelethrone: The Chronicles of Ericona (¥1520)

Omochapon (¥1500)

Vividlope (¥1500)

The Lullaby of Life (¥1460)

The Godfeather: A Mafia Pigeon Saga (¥1377)

Aery - Ancient Empires (¥1200)

Cup Killer - Sandbox Game (¥1199)

Seraph's Last Stand (¥1000)

Jalecolle Famicom Ver. Yokai Club (¥990)

8 Page Common Sense Test (¥980)

EggConsole Arguice no Tsubasa PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

The Books Tale: A Hop Adventure (¥799)

Escape From The Pharaoah's Tomb (¥780: Friday)

Arcade Tanks World: Tank Battle Simulator (¥749)

Drone Pilot: Extreme Flight Simulator (¥749)

Tactical Strike: Special Forces Shooter (¥749)

Sushi Drop (¥700)

I Want To Go To Mars (¥660)

Cattie (¥600)

Kanna Maze (¥500)

Cats Hidden in Magic Places (¥499)

Sokomage (¥499)

Knowledge Quizzes: Physicist Edition (¥420)

Learn Through Quizzes: Japanese Mythology (¥420)

Demon Go! (¥310)