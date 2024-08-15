Nintendo Downloads - August 15, 2024

Arceus save me from this sea of AI generated crap for my birthday, please.

Things we missed last week: Tecmo's Stackers (1995 puzzle game) in the Archives and the standalone versions of classic Doom I and II were combined into a new package (for less money and with better WAD support) at QuakeCon with the standalone versions being discontinued. Note that if you own both (as I did) it's a free download.

As for the current week - look, I'm travelling right now so this is gonna be a quickie on a good day, which this isn't looking like. The game of the week is either the completion of Telltale's Sam & Max trilogy (The Devil's Playhouse) for those who like their adventure games with humour and irrepressible lagomorphs, or Panic turning around two weeks after Thank Goodness You're Here! (thankfully, we should all have beaten it by now) with Arco. There's an intriguing racing title as well in Phantom Spark.

North America

Elrentaros Wanderings (US$39.99/C$51.99: Friday)

Magical Delicacy ($24.99/$29.39)

Sam and Max: The Devil's Playhouse ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Phantom Spark ($19.99/$27.21)

Arco ($19.99/$25.99)

Just Crow Things ($19.99/$25.99)

Guayota ($14.99/$18.99: Tuesday)

Overboss ($14.99/$20.69)

Dadish Collection ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Mute Crimson DX ($14.99/$19.49: Friday)

Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians ($12.99/$16.99: Tuesday)

Parking Masters ($12.99/$17.49)

Supermarket Manager 2024 ($11.99/$16.99)

Rewind or Die ($11.99/$14.99: Friday)

Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery ($10.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Cat's Request ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Space Raft ($9.99/$13.99)

Aery - Ancient Empires ($9.99/$12.99)

Turn to Mine ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

The Godfeather: A Mafia Pigeon Saga ($8.99/$11.99)

Ultimate Fishing Supermarket Simulator 3D ($7.99/$11.00)

Castaway ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

Cup Killer: Sandbox Game ($6.99/$9.99: Friday)

Hentai Paradise Vol 2 ($5.99/$5.99)

The Sirena Expedition ($5.99/$7.79: Friday)

The Books Tale: A Hop Adventure ($4.99/$6.99: Sunday)

Tiny Pixels Vol 1 - Ninpo Blast ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Minami Lane ($4.99/$6.99)

Amazing Drawing: Coloring Book Simulator ($4.99/$5.99)

Arcade Tanks World: Tank Battle Simulator ($4.99/$5.99)

Squiggle Drop ($4.99/$5.99)

Tactical Strike: Special Forces Shooter ($4.99/$5.99)

Murder is Game Over: Streaming Death ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Parking Jam ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)

Thief Puzzle ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)

Lunar Nightmare ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Moonshot ($2.99/$3.99: Sunday)

Synaxarion Christian Stories: Holy Martyr Neophytos ($2.99/$4.10)

Exit Station 7 ($2.99/$2.99: Saturday)

Bizarre ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: To go along with QuakeCon, a Bethesda sale until the 23rd sees Doom Eternal (already permanently cut in half) go another 75% off. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Elrentaros Wanderings (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Magical Delicacy (€24.99/£22.49)

Just Crow Things (€19.99/£16.99: Wednesday)

Phantom Spark (€19.99/£17.99)

Sam and Max: The Devil's Playhouse (€19.49/£16.75: Wednesday)

Arco (€17.99/£15.99)

Guayota (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Overboss (€14.99/£13.49)

Mute Crimson DX (€14.79/£13.29: Friday)

Dadish Collection (€13.95/£12.49: Friday)

Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians (€12.99/£11.99: Tuesday)

Cyberpunk Parkour Uprising (€12.99/£11.69)

Parking Masters (€12.99/£11.69)

Supermarket Manager 2024 (€11.99/£10.99: Monday)

Cooking (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Rewind or Die (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery (€10.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Cat's Request (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Aery - Ancient Empires (€9.99/£9.99)

Turn to Mine (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Space Raft (€8.99/£8.09)

Ultimate Fishing Supermarket Simulator 3D (€7.99/£7.99)

The Godfeather: A Mafia Pigeon Saga (€7.99/£7.19)

Castaway (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)

Cup Killer: Sandbox Game (€6.99/£6.99: Friday)

Hentai Paradise Vol 2 (€5.99/£)

The Sirena Expedition (€5.89/£4.99: Friday)

The Books Tale: A Hop Adventure (€4.99/£4.99: Sunday)

Tiny Pixels Vol 1 - Ninpo Blast (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Amazing Drawing: Coloring Book Simulator (€4.99/£4.99)

Arcade Tanks World: Tank Battle Simulator (€4.99/£4.99)

Minami Lane (€4.99/£4.49)

Squiggle Drop (€4.99/£4.49)

Murder is Game Over: Streaming Death (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Parking Jam (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Thief Puzzle (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Lunar Nightmare (€3.99/£3.59: Friday)

Moonshot (€2.99/£2.59: Sunday)

Exit Station 7 (€2.99/£2.69: Saturday)

Bizarre (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)

Japan

Phantom Spark (¥3180)

Just Crow Things (¥2300)

Squiggle Drop (¥780)

Murder is Game Over: Streaming Death (¥780: Friday)