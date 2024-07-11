We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
GBA Version Of Original Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Being Added To Expansion Pack Library Next Week

by Donald Theriault - August 1, 2024, 9:26 pm EDT
Source: Nintendo

Welp, that's one thing we don't have to put on the bingo card for the inevitable Pokemon Presents.

The Game Boy Advance library for NSO Expansion Pack subscribers is getting some roguelike love next week.

Nintendo has confirmed that Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team from 2006 - one of the last first party GBA games in the West - will be added to the library on what Nintendo is calling the 9th of August (though it will likely be the night of the 8th in North America).

The Chunsoft-developed dungeon crawler was originally paired with "Blue Rescue Team" on the DS, and the core game was remade for Switch release in March of 2020.

